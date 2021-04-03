पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिनदहाड़े वारदात:सोहसराय में हथियार के बल पर व्यवसायी के घर से 25 भर सोने की ज्वेलरी-नकदी की लूट

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
वारदात के बाद सहमा पीड़ित परिवार। - Dainik Bhaskar
वारदात के बाद सहमा पीड़ित परिवार।
  • पॉश इलाके की घटना, ऊपरी तल्ले पर थी महिला, नीचे पुत्र को बंधक बनाकर लूट
  • लूटी गई संपत्ति की अनुमानित कीमत 12.5 लाख, दाई आने पर पैदल भागे लुटेरे, पुलिस में हड़कंप

जिले में इन दिनों क्राइम का ग्राफ बढ़ा है। आएदिन हत्या लूट डकैती समेत अन्य वारदात हो रही है। गुरुवार को सोहसराय थाना क्षेत्र के पाॅश इलाका संगत गली में बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े व्यवसायी के घर से 12 लाख के सोने की ज्वेलरी और 50 हजार नकदी की लूट कर ली। हथियार से लैस चार बदमाशों ने व्यवसायी के पुत्र को बंधक बना घटना को अंजाम दिया। लूटी गई संपत्ति की अनुमानित कीमत 12.5 लाख बताई जा रही है। घटना इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स व्यवसायी सुजीत कुमार के तीन मंजिले मकान में हुई। दिन के उजाले में लूट की घटना से पुलिस महकमा में हड़कंप मच गया। डीएसपी व कई थानों की पुलिस दलबल के साथ आकर घटना की जांच में जुट गई। दाई को लगा- कोई परिचित है बुजुर्ग दाई जब प्रथम तल्ले पर पहुंची तो आहट पाकर बदमाश किशोर को कमरे में बंधा छोड़ निकल गया। दाई को लगा कि कोई परिचित व्यवसायी के घर आया होगा।

हाथ-पैर बांधकर पुत्र को बनाया बंधक

घटना करीब 10:30 में हुई। प्रथम तल्ले पर व्यवसायी का 15 वर्षीय पुत्र शुभम राज पढ़ाई कर रहा था। उसके पिता रामचंद्रपुर स्थित दुकान चले गए थे। जबकि मां ऊपरी तल्ले पर खाना बना रही थी। उसी दौरान चार बदमाश किशोर के कमरे में दाखिल हो गए। बदमाशों ने किशोर के सिर में पिस्टल सटा उसे चुप रहने का इशारा किया। हथियार देख किशोर सहम गया। बदमाशों ने मफलर और शॉल से किशोर का हाथ-पैर बांधकर बंधक बना लिया। इसके बाद स्टोरवेल में रखे 25 भर सोने के जेवर और 50 हजार नकदी लूट लिया। स्टोरवेल खुला था। जेवर और नकदी को बैग में रखकर लुटेरे फरार हो गए।

पैदल भागे बदमाश
शुभम ने बताया कि बदमाशों के जाने के बाद वह किसी खुद से हाथ-पैर खोला। इसके बाद चोर-चोर का शोर मचाने लगा। खिड़की से झांककर उसने दो बदमाशों को मुख्य सड़क की ओर भागते देखा। जबकि दो अन्य गली की ओर से भागे। शोर सुन मां सुनैना देवी नीचे आ गईं। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर महिला आंसू बहाते हुए कलेजा पीट रही थीं। किशोर की मानें तो चारों बदमाश युवा था। एक चेहरे में गमछा लपेटे था। दो के हाथ में पिस्टल थी।

लूट के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस।रती पुलिस।
लूट के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस।रती पुलिस।

फुलप्रूफ प्लानिंग से अपनों पर संदेह :बदमाशों ने सुनियोजित तरीके से घटना को अंजाम दिया। चार बदमाश अंदर दाखिल हुए। अंदेशा है कि कुछ बदमाश घर के बाहर भी होंगे। बदमाशों को व्यवसायी के घर की भौगोलिक स्थित और परिवार के सदस्यों के संबंध में पुख्ता जानकारी थी। जिससे अंदेशा जताया जा रहा है कि व्यवसायी को किसी जानने वाले ने घटना में लाइनर की भूमिका निभाई। यही नहीं बदमाशों को पता था कि स्टोरवेल खुला रहता है और उसी में जेवर और नकदी रखे हैं।

डीएसपी पहुंचे मौके पर : दिनदहाड़े घनी आबादी वाले मोहल्ले में लूट की घटना से पुलिस महकमा में हड़कंप मच गया। सदर डीएसपी डॉ. शिब्ली नोमानी सोहसराय थानाध्यक्ष श्याम किशोर सिंह नगर थानाध्यक्ष दीपक कुमार डीआईयू इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार समेत अन्य पदाधिकारी दलबल के साथ आकर जांच में जुट गए।

पुलिस मुस्तैदी पर उठ रहे कई तरह के सवाल
घटना के बाद मोहल्लेवासी पुलिस मुस्तैदी पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। नागरिकों ने बताया कि दिन में पुलिस सड़कों पर नजर नहीं आती। जिसका फायदा उठाते हुए बदमाश घटना को अंजाम देते हैं। दिन के उजाले में लूट को अंजाम दे लुटेरे फरार हो गए। जिसकी भनक तक पुलिस को नहीं लगी।

इलाके का सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाला जा रहा
घटना की सूचना के बाद पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। इलाके का सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाला जा रहा है। जल्द ही बदमाशों की पहचान कर पुलिस उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लेगी। सदर डीएसपी

