पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हमला:खनन पदाधिकारी पर हमला में राजद नेता समेत 27 आरोपित

बिहारशरीफ9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रैक्टर जब्त करने के दौरान हुई थी रोड़ेबाजी

दीपनगर थाना पुलिस ने जिला खनन पदाधिकारी पर हमला में सात नमजद व 20 अज्ञात को आरोपित कर केस दर्ज किया है। सोमवार को महानंदपुर गांव के पंचाने नदी के बांध के समीप धंधेबाजों ने कार्रवाई करने गए खनन पदाधिकारी पर रोड़ेबाजी करते हुए हमला किया था। पदाधिकारी अवैध खनन में लगे दो ट्रैक्टरों को जब्त कर थाना ले जा रहे थे। उसी दौरान हमला किया गया। हमले में पदाधिकारी का वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। किसी तरह टीम जब्त वाहनों को थाने लाने में सफल हुई। नामजद आरोपितों में फतेहली निवासी मनीष उर्फ मिट्‌टू सिंह, मन्नू सिंह, महानंदपुर निवासी रतन यादव, विजवनपर निवासी राजद नेता देवी लाल यादव, गुलशन यादव, अनादी यादव व नीतीश पासवान शामिल है। थानाध्यक्ष मुश्ताक अहमद ने बताया कि आरोपितों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। जल्द ही बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा अवैध खनन पर रोक लगाने की कार्रवाई इलाके में तेज कर दी गई है। इधर पुलिकर्मियों ने बताया कि सरकारी पदाधिकारियों पर हमला करना किसी भी सूरत में किसी भी स्थिति में बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। ऐसा करने वाले लोगों को चिह्नित कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी और जेल भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें