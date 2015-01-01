पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत-हार का फैसला आज:3168 बूथों के वोटों की होगी गिनती गणना का एलईडी स्क्रीन पर प्रसारण

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • सबसे पहले अस्थावां, इस्लामपुर और अंत में बिहारशरीफ का आ सकता है रिजल्ट
  • सात प्रेक्षक रखेंगे मतगणना पर नजर, 11 लाख 38 हजार 278 वोटों की होगी गिनती
  • आज आठ बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, 10 बजे से मिलने लगेगा रिजल्ट, देर शाम तक तस्वीर होगी साफ

कौन जीता कौन हारा इस पर से आज पर्दा उठ जायेगा। नालंदा कालेज और सोगरा कालेज स्थित मतगणना केन्द्र में मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो जायेगी। मतगणना के लिए विधानसभावार सात टेबल बनाये गये हैं। मतगणना को लेकर सारी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी हो गयी है। मतगणना से पहले आये एग्जिट पोल ने रिजल्ट को लेकर लोगों की उत्सुकता और बढ़ा दी है। उम्मीदवार से लेकर समर्थक और आम लोगों की भी सासें अटकी हुई है। राजनीतिक दल अपनी-अपनी जीत के दावे कर रहे हैं जो कि आज कसौटी पर कसा जायेगा। बिहारशरीफ, अस्थावां, राजगीर, हरनौत और नालंदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वोटों की गिनती नालंदा कालेज में जबकि हिलसा और इसलामपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वोटों की गिनती सोगरा कालेज में होगी। 10 बजे से रूझान मिलने की संभावना है। अंतिम परिणाम देर शाम तक मिल सकता है। मतगणना को लेकर सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती की गयी है। स्ट्रांग रूम में अर्द्धसैनिक बल तैनात किये गे हैं। मतगणना केन्द्र के बाहर बैरिकेटिंग सहित सुरक्षा के सख्त इंतजाम किये गये हैं। मोबाइल, कलकुलेटर, लैपटॉप और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस आदि मतगणना स्थल पर ले जाने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। सिर्फ मीडिया कर्मी ही मीडिया गैलरी तक मोबाइल ले जा सकेंगे। डीआरओ सह डीएम योगेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि रिजल्ट लोग अपने घर पर बैठे देख सकेंगे। इसके लिए मतगणना केन्द्र पर आने की जरूरत नहीं है। चुनाव आयोग ने एप जारी किया है। राउंडवार मतगणना का परिणाम मोबाइल पर मिलेगा। लोग आयोग की बेवसाइट पर, वोटर हेल्प लाइन मोबाइल एप के अलावा मतगणना केन्द्र पर लगे इन्फो पैनल से जानकारी ले सकेंगे।
सुबह 7 बजे खुलेगा स्ट्रांग रूम
डीएम श्री सिंह ने बताया कि मंगलवार की सुबह 7 बजे वज्रगृह खुलेगा। 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना होगी। इसमें मैनुअल के अलावा नये इलेक्टर ट्रांसफर पोस्टल बैलेट सिस्टम के लिफाफा को स्कैन किया जायेगा।

कितनी राउंड में गिनती
अस्थावां - 30 राउंड
बिहारशरीफ़ - 39 राउंड
राजगीर - 31 राउंड
इसलामपुर - 30 राउंड
हिलसा - 31 राउंड
नालंदा - 31 राउंड
हरनौत- 32 राउंड

सुबह 8 से डाक मतपत्र, 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम के मतों की गिनती

डाक मतपत्रों की गणना सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी। ईवीएम के मतों की गणना 8.30 बजे से शुरू हो पायेगी। दस बजे से मतगणना का रूझान मिलने की संभावना है। प्रत्येक राउण्ड के मतगणना की घोषणा माइक से की जाएगी। मतगणना स्क्रीन पर भी दिखाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार मतदान केन्द्रों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गयी है। संख्या बढ़ायी गयी है। जिले 3168 मतदान केंद्र थे।

इन प्रेक्षकों की निगरानी में काउंटिंग
172- बिहारशरीफ़ - शशांक मिश्रा,सामान्य प्रेक्षक
174- इसलामपुर - केदार नाथ सिंह,सामान्य प्रेक्षक
176- नालंदा - श्रीधर चित्तूरी,सामान्य प्रेक्षक
171- अस्थावां - बीबी कावेरी,काउंटिंग प्रेक्षक
173- राजगीर - तुलसी मद्दिनेनी,काउंटिंग प्रेक्षक
175- हिलसा - के एम जानकी,काउंटिंग प्रेक्षक
176- हरनौत - वीरेंद्र कुमार,काउंटिंग प्रेक्षक
मोबाइल नहीं ले जा सकेंगे अभिकर्ता
मतगणना केन्द्र के अंदर न तो कर्मचारी और न ही गणन अभिकर्ता अपनी मोबाइल ले जा सकेंगे। यही नहीं अन्य किसी भी प्रकार के इलेक्ट्रोनिक गैज़ेट ले जाने पर पर भी रोक रहेगी। मतगणना केंद्र पूर्ण रूप से धूम्रपान वर्जित क्षेत्र रहेगा। गणन अभिकर्ता यहां जाली से बाहर रहकर गणना कार्य को देखेंगे। किसी भी प्रकार की आपत्ति होने पर निर्वाची पदाधिकारी या सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के पास अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करेंगे।

त्रिस्तरीय होगी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
मतगणना को लेकर थ्री टीयर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था होगी। मतगणना कैम्पस के 100 मीटर की परिधि को पैदल क्षेत्र बनाया गया है। इस परिधि के भीतर बाहरी प्रवेश पर रोक होगी। इसके लिए बैरिकेटिंग की गयी है। पहला बाहरी घेरा पैदल के बाद शुरू होगा। दूसरा और मध्य घेरा मतगणना परिसर में है। जिसमें पहचान पत्र व तलाशी के बाद प्रवेश मिलेगा। तीसरा व अंदरूनी घेरा मतगणना हॉल में है जहां अर्द्धसैनिक बल की तैनाती की गयी है। साथ ही सुरक्षा से लेकर मतगणना तक की निकरानी के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया है। एक वीडियोग्राफर भी तैनात किया गया है। इटीबीपीएस के लिए 31 आईटी असिस्टेंट और 31 आईटी सुपरवाइजर की ड्यूटी लगायी गयी है।

