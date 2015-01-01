पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एचआईवी जांच:35% गर्भवती महिलाओं की ही होती है एचआईवी जांच

बिहारशरीफ9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में मौजूद सिविल सर्जन व स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • 16 से 30 जनवरी तक लगेगा एचआईवी जांच कैंप

सरकारी अस्पतालों में एएनसी यानी प्रसव पूर्व जांच कराने वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं में से मात्र 35 प्रतिशत महिलाओं की ही एचआईवी जांच होती है। अप्रैल-सितम्बर तक के आंकड़े के अनुसार जिले के विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर एएनसी कराने वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं ने मात्र 35 प्रतिशत की ही एचआईवी जांच हुई है। 65 प्रतिशत महिलाएं बिना जांच के लौट गयी है। सबसे ज्यादा खराब स्थिति सदर अस्पताल और सदर पीएचसी की है। कोरोना काल के दौरान तो एएनसी कराने वाली एक भी महिला की एचआईवी जांच नहीं की गयी है। इस अंतर को पाटने के लिए 16 से 30 जनवरी तक सभी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर एचआईवी जांच के लिए कैंप लगाया जायेगा। लगने वाले कैंप को लेकर प्रत्येक पीएचसी के लिए 500 लोगों की जांच का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है।

छह माह में 13860 की जांच| एचएलएफपीपीटी अहाना के कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी सुजीत कुमार ने बताया कि खासकर आने वाली पीढ़ी को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच पर विशेष फोकस किया जा रहा है। संक्रमित पाये जाने पर महिला को पूरी डोज देकर बच्चों को सुरक्षित किया जा सके।

तय की रणनीति| कैंप की सफलता को लेकर मंगलवार को सदर अस्पताल में बीएचएम और आशा फैसिलिटेटर के साथ बैठक हुई। बैठक में सीएस ने कहा कि आशा कार्यकर्ता गर्भवती महिलाओं और उनके परिजनों से संपर्क बनाये रखें। ताकि ज्यादा महिलाओं की जांच हो सके। इस मौके पर गैर संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी डॉ. राम मोहन सहाय व अन्य मौजूद थे।

