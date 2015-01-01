पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ आज:खरना के साथ शुरू हुआ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास, आज पहला अर्घ्य

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • व्रतियों ने किया खरना, लोगों ने खाये प्रसाद, रही चहल-पहल
  • शनिवार को उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ होगा पारण
  • अर्घ्य देने के लिए आस्था और विश्वास के छठ घाट सज-धजकर तैयार, साफ-सफाई से लेकर रोशनी तक की व्यवस्था

खरना के साथ लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। व्रती अगले 36 घंटे तक बिना अन्न जल के भगवान भास्कर की उपासना में लीन रहेंगे। अर्घ्य देने के लिए आस्था और विश्वास का छठ घाट सज-धजकर तैयार है। साफ-सफाई से लेकर रोशनी तक की व्यवस्था की गयी है। हालांकि कोरोना को लेकर इस बार प्रशासन द्वारा लोगों से घर में छठ करने की अपील की गयी है। पूर्व की तरह साज सज्जा नहीं की गयी है। जिले के सभी प्रमुख नदी, तालाब और घाट सज-धजकर छठ व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं के स्वागत के लिए तैयार है। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को पहला अर्घ्य पड़ेगा। अर्घ्य देने के लिए प्रशासन, आम लोग और सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने मिल-जुलकर साफ-सफाई, रोशनी आदि की मुकम्मल व्यवस्था कर दी है। इस बार किसी तालाब में पानी की कमी नहीं है। जहां पानी ज्यादा है वहां बैरिकेडिंग व सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किये गये हैं।

रोटी, गुड़ व दूध की खीर और केला का भगवान को लगाया भोग

बिहारशरीफ | सूर्योपासना का चार दिवसीय महानुष्ठान छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को लोहंडा मना। छठ व्रतियों ने पूरी पवित्रता के साथ आम के लकड़ी की आग पर मिट्‌टी और पीलत के बर्तन में प्रसाद बनाया। शाम को व्रतियों ने भगवान भास्कर की पूजा अर्चना कर पहले खुद खरना किया और फिर श्रद्धालुओं को भी प्रसाद खिलाया। लोगों ने छठ व्रतियों के पांव छूकर आशीर्वाद भी लिये। प्रसाद के रूप में घी की रोटी, गुड़ व दूध की खीर, केला, अरवा चावल का भात, पीठा, चना का दाल आदि का भगवान भास्कर को भोग लगा। लोहंडा को लेकर देर रात तक सड़क पर चहल-पहल बनी रही। आना-जाना लगा रहा।

छठ महापर्व : सुबह से ही शुरू हो गयी थी तैयारी

खरना का प्रसाद बनाने का काम सुबह से शुरू हो गया था। व्रती ही नहीं बल्कि प्रसाद बनाने में सहयोग करने वाले भी पवित्र जल से स्नान कर और उपवास रखकर प्रसाद बनाया। प्रसाद बनाने के लिए सुबह से ही कुएं व पवित्र जल के स्रोत से लोग जल लाते दिखे। चन्द्रमा देखने के बाद खरना का व्रत शुरू हुआ।

धनेश्वर घाट : यहां भी सारी व्यवस्था मुकम्मल है। धनेश्वर घाट, गुफापर, गढ़पर, नीचली किला, पुलपर, आलमगंज, प्रोफेसर कालोनी, भैंसासुर, सुन्दर गढ़, एक्सचेंज कालोनी, कमरूद्दीनगंज आदि मुहल्लों के लोग अर्घ्य देते हैं। तालाब में बिल्कुल नया पानी भरा गया है। रंगाई पुताई का काम भी पूरा कर लिया गया है।
सोहसराय सूर्य मंदिर तालाब : सोहसराय सूर्य मंदिर तालाब की साफ-सफाई, प्रकाश, सुरक्षा, बैरिकेटिंग सहित सारे इंतजाम पूरे हैं। पानी के ठहराव के लिए दोनों छोर पर बांध बांधा गया है। सोहसराय, आशा नगर, बबुरबन्ना, सहोखर, हेगनपुरा, कखड़ा आदि जगहों से लोग अर्घ्य देने आते हैं।

