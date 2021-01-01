पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छापेमारी:बिजली चोरी करते 5 धराये, 3 लाख 9 हजार 239 जुर्माना

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीम गठित कर विभाग ने की छापेमारी

बिजली चोरी के खिलाफ छापेमारी टीम का गठन कर शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी क्रम में मंगलवार को मिरदाद, कल्याणपुर, अंबेर तथा भरावपर इलाके में छापेमारी की गई। छापेमारी में 5 लोगों को बिजली की चोरी करते रंगे हाथ दबोचा गया। जिस पर विभाग ने करीब 3 लाख 9 हज़ार 239 रुपए का जुर्माना करते हुए संबंधित थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। टीम ने मिरदाद मोहल्ले से मो. सलाउद्दीन तथा मो. इशहार को बिजली चोरी करते पकड़ा। दोनों आरोपियों पर क्रमश: 28026 तथा 13889 रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया है। इसी तरह कल्याणपुर से सारो देवी के विरुद्ध बिजली चोरी का आरोप लगा। उस पर विभाग ने 70290 रुपए का जुर्माना किया है। अंबेर निवासी रणविजय कुमार पटेल को बिजली चोरी करते पकड़ा गया। उस पर 82895 रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया है। भरावपर के विनोद कुमार दुबे उर्फ चुन्नू जी को बिजली की चोरी करते पकड़ा गया। उस पर विभाग ने 114139 रुपए का जुर्माना किया है। सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ संबंधित थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है। यह जानकारी विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता तेज प्रताप सिंह ने दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser