मत का अधिकार:52.11% मतदान @144 प्रत्याशी

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • सबसे ज्यादा इस्लामपुर में 55 और सबसे कम बिहारशरीफ में 48.88 प्रतिशत मतदान

छिटपुट घटनाओं को छोड़कर सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में शांतिपूर्वक मतदान सम्पन्न हुआ। सबसे ज्यादा इस्लामपुर में 55 प्रतिशत और सबसे कम बिहारशरीफ में 48.88 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। अस्थावां विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 50.90 प्रतिशत, बिहारशरीफ विधानसभा में 48.88 प्रतिशत, राजगीर विधानसभा में 53.42 प्रतिशत, हिलसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 54 प्रतिशत, इसलामपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 55 प्रतिशत, नालंदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 51.61 प्रतिशत और हरनौत विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 52.11 प्रतिशत मतदाता घर से बाहर वोट डालने निकले। सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान हुआ। कुछ बूथों पर छह बजे के बाद भी वोट डालने के लिए लोग खड़े थे। संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर जारी कोविड गाइडलाइन के अनुसार बूथों पर हैंड गलव्स, सैनिटाइजर, मास्क आदि की व्यवस्था थी। सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर सुबह 7 बजे से वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। तकनीकी कारणों से कुछ जगहों पर विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम योगेन्द्र सिंह, एसपी निलेश कुमार ने कई बूथों का जायजा लिया।
कंट्रोल रूम में मुस्तैद दिखे कर्मी
कंट्रोल रूम में सीडीपीओ और सुपरवाइजर के अलावा डाटा ऑपरेटर सहित सभी कर्मी मुस्तैद दिखे। ये एक-एक बूथ का पल पल अपडेट ले रहे थे। कंट्रोल रूम के बाहर काफी संख्या में पुलिस बल को भी सुरक्षित रखा गया था। चुनाव आयोग को हरे एक सुचना दी जा रही थी। चुनाव आयोग के अधिकारी भी कंट्रोल रूम के अधिकारी से फोन पर लगातार अपडेट ले रहे थे।
ब्लॉक कार्यालय में किया मतदान
डीएम योगेन्द्र सिंह ने अपने आवास के समीप स्थित बिहारशरीफ प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर स्थित संयुक्त श्रम भवन के बूथ पर वोट डाला। दूसरे वोटरों की तरह उन्होंने भी गोल घेरे में खड़ा होकर सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किया।
प्रत्याशियों को 10 का इंतजार
मतदान सम्पन्न होने के बाद सातों विधानसभा के 144 प्रत्याशियों का अब 10 नवम्बर को होने वाली मतगणना का इंतजार है। अस्थावां विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 20, बिहारशरीफ से 24, राजगीर से 22, हिलसा से 19, इसलामपुर से 17, नालंदा से 20 और हरनौत विधानसभा से 24 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। सूबे के ग्रामीण विकास एवं संसदीय कार्य मंत्री व जदयू के कद्दावर नेता श्रवण कुमार के किस्मत का भी फैसला होना है।

कंट्रोल रूम लाइव… शिकायत पर कार्रवाई कर थोड़ी देर बाद आने लगी ऑल इज ओके रिपोर्ट

मतदान शुरू होते ही हरदेव भवन में बनाये गये कंट्रोल रूम के फोन की घंटियां घनघना उठी। शुरूआती सारे कॉल इवीएम में गड़बड़ी, मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू होने में देरी से जुड़ा था। करीब एक घंटा बीतने के बाद कई बूथों पर से गड़बड़ी की शिकायत आने लगी थी। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी योगेन्द्र सिंह और एसपी निलेश कुमार कंट्रोल रूम में बैठकर समस्याओं का तेजी से निष्पादन कराते दिखे। जिस मतदान केन्द्र पर बीयू, सीयू या वीवी पैट में खराबी आयी थी उसे तत्काल बदला गया। बड़े स्कीन पर समाचार चल रहे थे। हर टेबुल पर टेलीफोन सेट रखा था। हालांकि जहां से शिकायत आ रही थी वहां से थोड़ी देर बाद ही ऑल इज ओके का रिपोर्ट भी आ रही थी।

ईवीएम खराब होने पर गांववालों ने किया हंगामा, समझाने आयी पुलिस पर पथराव

बिहारशरीफ | मतदान के दौरान इवीएम खराब होने पर राजगीर विधानसभा के रंगिला बिगहा गांव में बूथ संख्या 126 और 127 पर ग्रामीणों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। समझाने आयी पुलिस पर भी आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पथराव किया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि शुरूआत में करीब आधे पौन घंटे तक सुचारू ढंग से मतदान हुआ। इसके बाद दोनों बूथ से बारी-बारी से ईवीएम खराब होने की शिकायत आने लगी। बूथ पर मौजूद पशुराम कुमार, परमेश्वर यादव, मिथलेश यादव, रामेश्वर सिंह ने कहा कि 12 बजे तक 5-6 बार मशीन खराब हुआ। इसके बाद हंगामा शुरू हो गया। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर राजगीर एसडीओ और डीएसपी दल-बल के साथ पहुंचे।ग्रामीणों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया। गामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि पंजा पर बटन दबाने पर तीर के सामने की बत्ती जलती थी। अधिकारियों ने इसे अफवाह करार दिया।

रोड़ेबाजी से इंकार| हालांकि प्रशासन रोड़े बाजी की घटना से इंकार कर रही है। प्रशासन का कहना है कि किसी प्रकार की रोड़ेबाजी नहीं हुई। इवीएम की समस्या दूर कर मतदान कराया गया। बूथ पर मौजूद मास्टर ट्रेनर राहुल कुमार ने कहा कि आधे घंटे के अंदर इवीएम को ठीक कर दिया गया। शुरूआती दौर में कुछ तकनीकी खराब के बाद ठीक कर दिया गया था। जांच के लिए दुबारा मॉक पोल करने के दौरान ग्रामीण उग्र होकर हंगामा करने लगे।

