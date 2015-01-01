पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:शहर के 10 छठ घाटों पर बनाये जाएंगे 54 चेंजिंग रूम

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निरीक्षण करते नगर आयुक्त व उप महापौर।
  • नहाय-खाय के साथ लोकआस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ आज से, कल होगा खरना, प्रशासनिक तैयारी भी हुई तेज

शहर के छठ घाटों पर अर्घ्य देने की तैयारी की जा रही है। मंगलवार को उप महापौर और नगर आयुक्त ने मणि राम अखाड़ा, इमादपुर, लोहगानी, सूर्य मंदिर और आशा नगर समेत कई अन्य छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान समय से पूर्व सारी व्यवस्था पूरी कर लेने का निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान स्थानीय लोगों ने इमादपुर और लोहगानी में छठ घाट की स्थायी व्यवस्था करने की मांग की। उप महापौर शर्मिली परवीण ने कहा कि बेहतर हो कि लोग कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए घर में ही छठ पर्व करें। जो लोग घाट पर अर्घ्य देना चाहते हैं उनके लिए सभी जरूरी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। सफाई कार्य के लिए करीब 250 कर्मी लगाये गये हैं। सभी घाट पर बैंकों के सहयोग से चेजिंग रूम बनाया जा रहा है। प्रकाश, बैरिकेटिंग की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था रहेगी। इस दौरान पूर्व उप महापौर नदीम जफर, वार्ड पार्षद प्रमोद कुमार, उप नगर आयुक्त विनोद रजक, सिटी मैनेजर राजीव कुमार, कार्यपालक सहायक अमरेश राज, रविरंजन कुमार, राजेश गुप्ता आदि उपस्थित थे।

कम समय को देखते हुए जरूरी व्यवस्था
नगर आयुक्त अशुंल अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इमादपुर छठ घाट की स्थिति दयनीय है। लोहगानी में पानी तो साफ है लेकिन घाट नहीं है। छठ पूजा समीप है इसलिए सबसे पहले जरूरी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इमादपुर छठ घाट पर स्थायी व्यवस्था के लिए आगे विचार किया जायेगा। गंदे पानी का निकास कर साफ पानी भरा जायेगा। लोहगानी में भी तत्काल घाट बनाने का निर्देश उप नगर आयुक्त को दिया गया है। यहां भी स्थायी घाट बनाने पर विचार किया जायेगा।

सभी घाटों पर होगी प्रकाश की व्यवस्था
नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि नगर निगम क्षेत्र के सभी 10 घाटों पर प्रकाश की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था होगी। रास्ता से लेकर घाट तक 705 मर्करी, 26 हाईलोजन और 20 जेनरेटर लगाये जायेंगे।

सात घाटों पर होगी बैरिकेडिंग
नगर निगम द्वारा वैसे सात घाट जहां पानी ज्यादा है की बैरिकेडिंग की जायेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि मणिराम अखाड़ा, लोहगानी, सूर्य मंदिर तालाब, बसार बिगहा और आशा नगर धोबी टोला छठ घाट में बैरिकेडिंग होगी।

बैंकों के साथ हुई बैठक
नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि छठ घाटों पर चेंजिंग रूम बनाने के लिए बैंक अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की गयी है। 54 चेजिंग रूम बनाये जायेंगे। सबसे ज्यादा 12 चेजिंग रूम बाबा मणि राम छठ घाट होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें