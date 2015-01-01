पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता का असर:कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण योजना के लिए 568 किसानों ने किया आवेदन, सबसे ज्यादा फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन उपकरण में रुचि

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • फसल अवशेष जलाने के विकल्प को लेकर और इसके प्रबंधन को लेकर किसान भी हो रहे हैं मुस्तैद
  • फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से संबंधित यंत्र खरीदने के लिए जिले के 145 किसानों ने दिया आवेदन, राइस मिल के लिए 81 किसान उत्सुक

खेत मे ही फसल अवशेष जलाने पर रोक लगाने के लिए विभाग द्वारा चलाये गए जागरुकता अभियान का असर दिख रहा है। अब इसके प्रबंधन के प्रति किसान भी जागरूक दिख रहे हैं। कृषि विभाग द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कृषि यांत्रिकरण योजना के तहत सबसे ज्यादा किसानों ने फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से जुड़े यंत्रों के लिए आवेदन किए हैं। इस योजना के तहत अब तक 568 किसानों ने आवेदन किए हैं जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा 145 फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से सम्बंधित यंत्र के लिए आवेदन हैं। इसके अलावा राइस मिल के लिए भी 81 किसानों ने आवेदन किया हैं। डीएओ विभु विद्यार्थी ने बताया कि पराली नही जलाने के प्रति किसान जागरूक हुए हैं। हलांकि अभी भी कुछ किसान अपनी आदतों से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। ऐसे किसानों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। 8स वर्ष कृषि यांत्रिकरण योजना में 17 कृषि यंत्र को शाामिल किया गया है जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से संबंधित यंत्र है। सभी यंत्रों पर 75-80 प्रतिशत अनुदान दिया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण भी किसानों का आकर्षण बढ़ा है।

568 किसानों ने किए आवेदन

सहायक निदेशक कृषि अभियंत्रण आनंद कुमार ने बताया कि इस योजना के लिए ऑन लाईन आवेदन लिया जा रहा है। अब तक 568 किसानों ने आवेदन किए हैं जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से जुड़े यंत्रों के लिए 145 आवेदन हैं। इसके अलावे राइस मिल, ब्रश कटर, मिनी ऑयल मिल, मिनी रबर राइस मिल आदि यंत्रों के लिए भी आवेदन किए गए हैं। इस वर्ष फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन को लेकर किसानों को जागरूक भी किया जा रहा है। सामान्य जाति को 75 और अनुसूचित जाति को 80 प्रतिशत अनुदान दिया जा रहा है।

चुनाव के बाद दिया जाएगा कार्यादेश : सहायक निदेशक कृषि अभियंत्रण ने बताया कि आवेदन की प्रक्रिया अभी जारी है। जिन किसानों ने कृषि यंत्र के लिए आवेदन किए हैं। चुनाव प्रक्रिया समाप्त होने के बाद उन आवेदनों को सत्यापित कर कार्यादेश दिया जाएगा।

कितना आवेदन
यंत्र आवेदन
राइस मिल 81
रोटरी मल्च 55
स्ट्रा रीपर 45
स्ट्रा वेलर 13
सुपर सीडर 03
रीपर 05
रीपर कम्बाइंडर 03
हैपी सीडर 03
ब्रश कटर 07
मिनी ऑयल मिल 01
मिनी राइस मिल 05

