भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:विक्रेता और विभाग के दांव-पेच में फंसे किसानों के 90 लाख 80 हजार रुपए

बिहारशरीफ9 घंटे पहले
  • नहीं मिले अनुदान के 22 लाख 22 हजार, जबकि विभाग को वापस लौटा दी गई 1 करोड़ 12 लाख
  • किसान काट रहे विभाग का चक्कर, लेकिन वित्तीय वर्ष समाप्त होने से अनुदान नहीं देने की बात कही जा रही है
  • किसान लगा रहे विभागीय खर्च के नाम पर वसूली का आरोप, दुकान और विभाग दोनों पर उठ रहे हैं सवाल

फसल अवेशष प्रबंधन को लेकर सरकार द्वारा दंडात्मक कार्रवाई के साथ साथ लगातार जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। अवशेष प्रबंधन के लिए कृषि यंत्र की खरीदारी पर अनुदान भी दिया जा रहा है। लेकिन विक्रेता और विभागीय दावं पेच के कारण जिले के 4 किसान 8 यंत्र पर मिलने वाले अनुदान लाभ से वंचित रह गए हैं। यंत्र खरीद के एक साल बीत जाने के बाद भी इन किसानों को अभी तक अनुदान नहीं मिल पाया है। इसके लिए किसान लगातार विभाग का चक्कर काट रहे हैं। लेकिन वित्तीय वर्ष समाप्त हो जाने के कारण अनुदान नहीं देने की बात कही जा रही है। इस संबंध में विभाग का कहना है कि परमिट देने के बाद किसान ने उपकरण खरीदा है या नहीं इसका न तो कोई डाटा अपलोड किया गया है और न ही सब्सिडी क्लेम किया गया है। जिसके कारण अनुदान नहीं दिया गया है। जबकि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में 1 करोड़ 12 लाख अनुदान की राशि विभाग को सरेंडर कर दी गई है।
किसान उठा रहे सवाल,क्या करें अब
किसानों का कहना है कि उनलोगों पिछले नवम्बर माह में ही यंत्र की खरीदारी की थी जिसकी रसीद भी उनके पास हैं । लेकिन अभी तक अनुदान नहीं मिला है। जिन किसानों को अनुदान नहीं मिला है उन्होंने ट्रैक्टर इंडिया, सोहसराय से यंत्र की खरीदारी की है। किसानों ने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि सिर्फ एक ही दुकान से क्रय किए गए उपकरण का अनुदान क्यों नही दिया गया है। किसान इसके लिए दुकानदार और विभाग दोनों की उदासीनता को जिम्मेवार ठहरा रहे हैं।

चार किसान अनुदान से रह गये वंचित
विभागीय रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक चार ऐसे किसान जिन्होंने वर्ष 2019 में फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से संबंधित आठ यंत्र की खरीददारी की थी अनुदान से वंचित रह गये हैं। इन यंत्रों की खरीदारी पर 90 लाख 80 हजार व्यय किये गये थे। 22 लाख 22 हजार अनुदान मिलना था जो नहीं मिला।

किस किसान का फंसा कितना अनुदान
किसान यंत्र लागत राशि अनुदान राशि
धुर्वेश प्रसाद एसएमएस 1 लाख 25 हजार 82 हजार
धुर्वेश प्रसाद कम्बाइंड हावेस्टर 21 लाख 50 हजार 4 लाख
अवधेश प्रसाद स्ट्रा रीपर 3 लाख 30 हजार 1 लाख 80 हजार
अवधेश प्रसाद कम्बाइंड हार्वेस्टर 19 लाख 50 हजार 4 लाख
राजीव रंजन सिंहा कम्बाइंड हार्वेस्टर 20 लाख 15 हजार 4 लाख
राजीव रंजन सिन्हा स्ट्रा रीपर 3 लाख 30 हजार 1 लाख 80 हजार
हरिशंकर प्रसाद सिंह कम्बाइंड हार्वेस्टर 18 लाख 50 हजार 4 लाख
हरिशंकर प्रसाद सिंह स्ट्रा रीपर 3 लाख 30 हजार 1 लाख 80 हजार

विभाग ठहरा रहा है दुकानदार को जिम्मेवार
डीएओ विभु विद्यार्थी ने बताया कि दुकानदार की लापरवाही के कारण इन किसानों को अनुदान का लाभ से वंचितत होना पड़ा है। उनके अनुसार अनुदान की प्रक्रिया दुकानदार के स्तर से शुरू होती है। नियमानुसार सबसे पहले विभाग द्वारा किसान को यंत्र की खरीदारी के लिए परमिट दिया जाता है। परमिट लेने के बाद किसान विक्रेता को परमिट देकर यंत्र लेते हैं। यंत्र की बिक्री के बाद विक्रेता द्वारा बिल के साथ किसान का सभी डॉक्यूमेंट को अपलोड किया जाता है जो कॉर्डिनेटर के आईडी पर जाता है। इसके बाद कॉर्डिनेटर द्वारा सत्यापित कर विभाग को रिपोर्ट दी जाती है और इसके आधार पर अनुदान का भुगतान किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि दुकानदार द्वारा मार्च 2020 तक सब्सिडी का काेई क्लेम अपलोड नहीं किया गया था। जिसके कारण किसान को अनुदान नहीं मिल पाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक सब्सिडी क्लेम नहीं होता है तब तक अनुदान की राशि का भुगतान नहीं किया जाता है।

सरकार को दोषी बता रहे दुकानदार
ट्रैक्टर इंडिया के प्रोपराइटर अनिल कुमार ने किसान और विभाग दोनों के आरोप को नकारते हुए कहा कि इसके लिए वह नहीं बल्कि सरकारी सिस्टम दोषी है। जिस समय रिपोर्ट अपलोड करना था उस समय कोरोना के कारण साइट नहीं खुल रहा था। जिसके कारण सब्सिडी क्लेम अपलोड नहीं हो पाया। कुछ दिन बाद जब दुबारा साइट खुला तो परमिट एक्सपायर बता रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में मंत्री द्वारा कहा गया कि सभी डीएओ को आदेश दे दिया गया है कि हार्ड कॉपी जमा लेकर सत्यापन कराते हुए रिपोर्ट भेजें। इसके बाद राशि आवंटित की जायेगी। बताया कि अवधेश प्रसाद के यंत्र का स्पॉट वेरिफिकेशन भी किया गया है लेकिन जिला कार्यालय को रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध नहीं करायी गयी है। अनुदान नहीं मिलने के लिए वह कहीं से जिम्मेवार नहीं।

विभागीय खर्च के नाम पर वसूली का आरोप
करीब साल भर से विभाग का चक्कर काट रहे राजगीर प्रखंड के दोगी गांव निवासी अवधेश प्रसाद ने बताया कि उन्होंने सोहसराय स्थित ट्रैक्टर इंडिया से कंबाइंडर हार्वेस्ट और स्ट्रा रिपर की खरीदारी की थी। दोनों यंत्र पर 22 लाख 80 हजार खर्च हुए थे। 5 लाख 80 हजार सब्सिडी मिलना था। उनका आरोप है कि यंत्र खरीदने के दौरान दुकानदार द्वारा विभागीय खर्च के नाम पर 25 हजार रुपये लिये गये थे। बावजूद इसके अभी तक अनुदान नहीं मिला है। आरोप लगाया कि दुकान से संपर्क करने पर ज्यादा अनुदान मिलने का आश्वासन दिया जाता है।

हो सकती है कार्रवाई
डीएओ ने बताया कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में चार किसानों ने एक ही दुकान से यंत्र खरीदा है। अनुदान नहीं मिला है। दुकानदार की लापरवाही सामने आ रही है। विभाग को रिपोर्ट भेजी जा रही है। दोषी पाये जाते हैं तो कार्रवाई हो सकती है।

