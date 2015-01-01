पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:90 हजार बच्चों को पिलाई जाएगी पोलियोरोधी खुराक

बिहारशरीफ10 घंटे पहले
पल्स पोलियो टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में शामिल लोग।
  • बिहारशरीफ प्रखंड के 1 लाख 14 हजार 680 घरों के बच्चाें काे हाेगा फायदा, 29 नवम्बर से शुरुआत

आगामी 29 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाले पल्स पोलियो अभियान में बिहारशरीफ प्रखंड के कुल 1 लाख 14 हजार 680 घरों के करीब 90000 बच्चों को पल्स पोलियो दवा की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्रों के 72000 घरों के करीब 59000 बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 42680 घरों के करीब 31000 को दवा पिलाई जाएगी।अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए शहरी क्षेत्र के लिए कुल 176 टीम, 65 पर्यवेक्षक तथा 48 ट्रांजिट टीम का गठन किया गया है। इसी तरह ग्रामीण इलाकों के लिए 106 टीम, 40 पर्यवेक्षक तथा 9 ट्रांजिट टीम बनाई गई है। सभी को निर्धारित लक्ष्य के अनुसार बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी दवा की खुराक पिलाने में किसी भी तरह की कोताही नहीं बरतने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

कार्य बल की हुई बैठक
मंगलवार को सदर पीएचसी परिसर में आगामी 29 नवंबर से 3 दिसंबर तक चलने वाली पल्स पोलियो अभियान की सफलता को लेकर प्रखंड स्तरीय कार्य बल की बैठक हुई। बैठक में डब्ल्यूएचओ की एसएमओ डा. संध्या ने प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. मो. जहांगीर की उपस्थिति में सभी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, महिला पर्यवेक्षिका, शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के डब्ल्यूएचओ के मॉनिटर शेखर कुमार व सुनील कुमार, यूनिसेफ के मो. अफजल तथा धीरज कुमार के साथ रणनीति पर चर्चा की। बैठक में बीते अक्टूबर माह में चलाए गए पल्स पोलियो अभियान के पहले राउंड में रह गई कमियों को दूर करने पर भी चर्चा की गई।

प्रशिक्षण पूरा
बैठक में बताया गया कि अभियान में लगाए जाने वाले सभी आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका एवं ग्रामीण कार्यकर्ता को पूर्व में हु प्रशिक्षण दे दिया गया है। सभी को दवा की रखरखाव और कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का ध्यान रखने को लेकर विशेष हिदायत दी गई है। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. मो. जहांगीर ने बताया कि इस बार भी घुमंतू आबादी, ईंट भट्ठा व नवजात शिशुओं पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाये। ताकि किसी भी हाल में एक भी बच्चा ड्राप पीने से वंचित न रहे।

