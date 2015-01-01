पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:वाहन में तहखाना बना बंगाल से लाई शराब जब्त

बिहाशरीफ9 घंटे पहले
वाहन के तहखाना से शराब जब्त करती पुलिस
  • दीपनगर पुलिस की कार्रवाई, पांच लाख के 366 बोतल शराब के साथ दो धंधेबाज गिरफ्तार

वरीय अधिकारी को मिले गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर दीपनगर थाना पुलिस ने सदर डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में कार्रवाई कर, अंग्रेजी शराब की खेप के साथ दो धंधेबाजोंे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मंगलवार की सुबह बिजवनपर रेलवे गुमटी के समीप पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की। धंधेबाज मार्शल वाहन के सेलिंग में तहखाना बनाकर पश्चिम बंगाल से शराब की खेप लाए थे। वाहन से विभिन्न ब्रांडों की 366 बोतल शराब जब्त हुई। जिसकी अनुमानित कीमत पांच लाख से अधिक बताई जा रही है। गिरफ्तार धंधेबाज मानपुर के सिन्थू गांव निवासी मुरारी प्रसाद का पुत्र राहुल कुमार और नगर थाना क्षेत्र के मोहद्दीनगर निवासी पिन्नू प्रसाद का पुत्र मनीष कुमार है। छापेमारी टीम में थानाध्यक्ष मो. मुश्ताक अहमद, दारोगा विजय कुमार उपाध्याय, दिनेश्वर पाठक, सीआईएटी रविशंकर कुमार, अशोक कुमार, जितेंद्र कुमार, रुपेश कुमार, सिपाही शकील अंसारी शामिल थे।

तहखाना में छिपाई थी शराब
डीएसपी डॉ. शिब्ली नोमानी ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना पर पुलिस ने शराब खेप के साथ दो धंधेबाजों को गिरफ्तार किया। बदमाश मार्शल वाहन के सिलिंग में तहखाना बनाकर शराब बंगाल से लाए थे। पुलिस कर्मियों ने जब वाहन की तलाशी ली तो उन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला। इसके बाद थानेदार को वाहन की सिलिंग पर संदेह हुआ। सिलिंग की मोटाई अधिक थी। इसके बाद सिलिंग को उखाड़कर शराब बरामद की गई।

बाजार समिति में देनी थी डिलेवरी
थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार धंधेबाजों से पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ कि धंधेबाज खेप लेकर बाजार समिति जा रहे थे। जहां सोनू नामक धंधेबाज को डिलेवरी देनी थी। पुलिस सोनू की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी में जुटी है। वाहन से कुल 179.88 लीटर शराब जब्त की गई।

