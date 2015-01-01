पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:21 को आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का होगा सामाजिक अंकेक्षण

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पोषक क्षेत्र के लोग बताएंगे कि उन्हें केन्द्र पर सरकार की किस-किस योजना का लाभ मिल रहा है

आगामी 21 दिसंबर को जिले के सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का सामाजिक अंकेक्षण होगा। जिसके लिए सभी केन्द्रों पर तैयारी करने का निर्देश दे दिया गया है। इस संबंध में आईसीडीएस के निदेशक ने डीएम को भी पत्र के माध्यम सामाजिक अंकेक्षण कराने को कहा है। सामाजिक अंकेक्षण में पोषक क्षेत्र के लोग बताएंगे कि उन्हें केन्द्र पर सरकार द्वारा संचालित किस-किस योजनाओं का लाभ मिल रहा है।

इसके बाद उसकी रिपोर्ट राज्य सरकार के पास भेजी जाएगी। सामान्य जन की सहभागिता सुनिश्चित करने एवं सरकार के कार्यों में पारदर्शिता लाने के लिए समुदाय द्वारा स्वयं आईसीडीएस द्वारा संचालित योजनाओं का अंकेक्षण सामाजिक अंकेक्षण समिति के माध्यम से कराया जा रहा है।

सामाजिक अंकेक्षण को लेकर डीपीओ ने सभी केंद्रों पर तैयारी रखने के कहा है। सरकार ने सामाजिक अंकेक्षण केंद्र अथवा कोई सार्वजनिक स्थल पर करने का निर्देश दिया है। सामाजिक अंकेक्षण उस केंद्र पर गठित सामाजिक अंकेक्षण समिति करेगी।

वार्ड सदस्य होंगे समिति के अध्यक्ष, कई सदस्य भी होंगे
इस समिति में स्थानीय वार्ड के सदस्य को अध्यक्ष, पंचायत सचिव या विकास मित्र को सदस्य, योग्य महिला लाभार्थी की दो सदस्य, आशा कार्यकर्ता या एएनएम को सदस्य, समुदाय आधारित संस्था को सदस्य, समुदाय (शिक्षक, सेवानिवृत सरकारी कर्मी, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के बच्चों के कुल चार अभिभावक जिसमें एक महिला एवं दो शिक्षक या सेवानिवृत सरकारी कर्मी) को सदस्य, किशोरी या सखी (सबला कार्यक्रम के तहत) को सदस्य, अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, अत्यन्त पिछड़ा वर्ग, पिछड़ा वर्ग के दो सदस्य- जिसमें एक महिला हो को सदस्य, महिला पर्यवेक्षिका को सदस्य तथा सेविका को संयोजक बनाया गया है।

इन विषयों पर होगा अंकेक्षण
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर सामाजिक अंकेक्षण के दौरान विभिन्न बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा की जाएगी। जिसमें आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र संचालन में अनियमितता, बच्चों की उपस्थिति की समीक्षा, माह में कम से कम 25 दिनों तक लाभार्थियों को पूरक पोषाहार, टीएचआर की आपूर्ति की समीक्षा, बच्चों का टीकाकरण एवं पोषण की स्थिति की समीक्षा, कुपोषित एवं अति कुपोषित बच्चों की समीक्षा, स्कूल पूर्व शिक्षा की क्रियाशीलता की समीक्षा, बाल कुपोषण मुक्त बिहार से संबंधित सामग्रियों की उपलब्धता एवं उनका उपयोग, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर स्थापित नियमों के आलोक में उपलब्ध सुविधाओं की समीक्षा (आधारभूत संरचना, स्वच्छ पेयजल, शौचालय, खेलने की जगह, स्कूल पूर्व शिक्षा किट्स, मेडिसिन किट्स, खाना बनाने एवं खाने के लिए बर्तन आदि सहित) की समीक्षा की जाएगी।

