पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़ी वारदात:बच्चे की हत्या के बाद भीड़ ने पुलिस पर हमला कर लूटे दो इन्सास, मैगजीन और कारतूस बेल्ट

बिहारशरीफ /हिलसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेढ़मा-जलालपुर गांव में दो दशक की रंजिश में गोली मार हत्या, सुबह लाश मिला तो फूटा आक्रोश
  • पुलिस पर मिलीभगत का आरोप, पहुंचे एसपी, नप सकते हैं लापरवाह पुलिसकर्मी

करायपरशुराय थाना अंतर्गत मेढ़मा-जलालपुर गांव में सोमवार की शाम बदमाशों ने 6 साल के बच्चे को अगवा कर, जबड़े में गोली मार उसकी हत्या कर दी। अगली सुबह गड्‌ढ़े में बच्चे की लाश मिलने से हत्या का खुलासा हुआ। जिसके बाद परिवार व ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस पर लाठी-डंडा व रोड़ा से हमला करते हुए, गुस्सायी भीड़ ने दो इंसास राइफल, एक मैगजीन व कारतूस का पट्‌टा लूट लिया। हथियार लूट की सूचना के बाद डीएसपी दलबल के साथ मौके पर आ गए। उनके साथ कई थानों की पुलिस थी। पुलिस के जवाबी कार्रवाई के पहले उपद्रवी लूटी गई इंसास को फेंक फरार हो गए। कुछ कारतूस भी बरामद होने की सूचना है। मैगजीन की बरामदगी नहीं हो सकी है। हंगामा बढ़ने की सूचना के बाद एसपी निलेश कुमार भी मौके पर आ गए। एसपी ने घटना के बाबत परिजन व ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ की। पुलिस की कार्यशैली की भी जांच की जा रही है। मृतक शिशुपाल मिस्त्री का पुत्र दिलखुश कुमार है। दो कट्‌टा भूमि के विवाद में परिजन पड़ोसी बदमाशों पर अगवा कर हत्या का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। पिता ने दीना ठाकुर समेत आधा दर्जन को आरोपित कर केस दर्ज कराया है। ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश शांत करा पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाई। बच्चे की हत्या के बाद गांव में परिवार की चीख पुकार गूंज रही थी। बच्चा शाम से लापता था। सूचना के बाद भी बच्चे की तलाश में पुलिस ने संजीदगी नहीं दिखाई। उलटे परिजनों को फटकार लगा थाने से भगा दिया गया। इसी कारण पुलिस को ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश झेलना पड़ा।

कार्रवाई के बजाय पुलिस ने पीड़ित को ही लगाई फटकार
परिजनों ने बताया कि बच्चा शाम में घर के समीप खेल रहा था। उसी दौरान लापता हो गया। खोजबीन में उसका पता नहीं चला। इसके बाद उसके पिता व मां ज्ञानती देवी घटना की शिकायत लेकर थाना गए। जहां पुलिस ने अपहरण की एफआईआर दर्ज करने की बात कह, माता-पिता को फटकार कर भगा दिया। शिशुपाल ने छोटे ठाकुर, दीना ठाकुर, बांध ठाकुर, सत्येन्द्र ठाकुर, गुड्डू ठाकुर व अर्जुन ठाकुर को आरोपित किया था। कुछ देर बाद पुलिस आई और पीड़ित को घर में रहने रहने की धमकी देने लगी। आरोपितों से पूछताछ करने नहीं गई। पीड़ित ने पुलिस पर आरोपितों से मिलीभगत का आरोप लगाया।

सुबह खंधा में लाश मिलने से फूटा आक्रोश
अगली सुबह ग्रामीण केवाला खंधा की ओर गए तो गड्‌ढ़े में बच्चे की लाश पर उनकी नजर गई। जिसके बाद हत्या का खुलासा हुआ। मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। बच्चे के जबड़े में गोली मार मौत के घाट उतारा गया। सूचना पाकर पुलिस भी दलबल के साथ आ गई। शाम में अपहरण की सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने बच्चे की तलाश नहीं की। इस कारण ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा।

लूट लिया इन्सास, मैगजीन व कारतूस पट्‌टा
शव मिलने के बाद इंस्पेक्टर जितेंद्र कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष दलबल के साथ मौके पर आ गए। उग्र भीड़ ने पुलिस पर लाठी-डंडा व रोड़ेबाजी करते हुए हमला कर दिया। उपद्रवियों ने जवानों से दो इंसास राइफल, एक मैगजीन व होमगार्ड जवान से कारतूस का पट्‌टा लूट लिया। पट्‌टा में करीब 36 कारतूस बताया जा रहा है। आक्रोशित पुलिस विरोधी नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। हथियार-कारतूस लूटे जाने की सूचना के बाद डीएसपी कृष्ण मुरारी शरण कई थानों की पुलिस के साथ मौके पर आ गए। गांव को छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया। पुलिस जवाबी कार्रवाई की योजना बना रही थी। उसी दौरान उपद्रवी लूटी इंसास फेंक फरार हो गए। कुछ कारतूस भी बरामद होने की सूचना है। हालांकि, कारतूस लोड मैगजीन बरामद नहीं हो सका है।

20 साल पहले हत्या के बाद चल रही दुश्मनी
मृतक के पिता के पिता शिशुपाल मिस्त्री और दीनानाथ ठाकुर के बीच दो दशक से दो कट्‌टा भूमि का विवाद चला आ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि 20 साल पहले शिशुपाल के रिश्तेदार परमेश्वर विश्वकर्मा की गोली मारकर हत्या की गयी थी। तभी से दोनों परिवारों के बीच दुश्मनी चल रही है। सूत्रों की मानें तो पट्‌टा में 35 कारतूस था। एक संदिग्ध को थाने लाकर पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। संदिग्ध के पास से कुछ गोलियां बरामद हुई है। कुछ कारतूस सड़क पर मिले। वहीं, सैप जवान से लूटी गई कारतूस लोड मैगजीन नहीं मिल सकी है।

पुलिस घटना की जांच में जुट गई है। पुलिसकर्मियों के कार्यशैली की भी जांच की जा रही है। जांचोपरांत दोषी नप सकते हैं। इंस्पेक्टर जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि केस दर्ज कर पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। पुलिस पर हमला व हथियार लूटने के मामले में उपद्रवियों की पहचान कर केस किया जाएगा।
निलेश कुमार, एसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें