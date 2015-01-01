पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लेखा-जोखा:सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विनर और रनर को छोड़ सभी प्रत्याशी की जमानत जब्त

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनाव आयोग ने सभी सीटों का अंतिम परिणाम किया जारी, कई को नोटा से भी कम वोट
  • सबसे ज्यादा वोट से जीते हरनौत के विधायक, सबसे अधिक वोट डाॅ. सुनील को

चुनाव आयोग द्वारा मंगलवार की देर रात जिले के सभी सात विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के परिणाम जारी कर दिये गये। जिले में हरनौत के जदयू विधायक हरिनारायण सिंह सबसे ज्यादा वोट से जितने वाले विधायक रहे। जबकि डाॅ. स़ुनील कुमार को सबसे ज्यादा वोट मिला। हरिनारायण सिंह को लोजपा की ममता देवी के मुकाबले 27241 वोट मिले। उन्हें कुल 65404 और ममता देवी को 38163 वोट आया था।

वहीं बिहारशरीफ में भाजपा विधायक डाॅ. सुनील कुमार को सबसे ज्यादा मतदाताओं ने पसंद किया। उन्हें कुल 81 हजार 888 वोट मिला। प्रतिद्वंदी राजद के सुनील कुमार को 66 हजार 786 वोट प्राप्त हुआ। 15 हजार 102 वोट से जीत दर्ज की।

कई प्रत्याशियों को नोटा से भी कम वोट आये। हरनौत में 1299 लोगों ने नोटा दबाया। जबकि वहां 10 प्रत्याशियों को इससे कम वोट आये थे। इसी प्रकार अस्थावां में 1102 लोगों ने नोटा को पसंद किया। जबकि वहां सात प्रत्याशियों को इससे कम वोट मिला। राजगीर में 1490 लोगों ने नोटा का बटन दबाया।

जबकि वहां 14 प्रत्याशियों को इससे कम वोट मिले थे। इसी प्रकार नालंदा में 1316 लोगों को नोटा पसंद था। जबकि वहां 10 लोगों को नोटा से भी कम वोटरों ने पसंद किया। इसलामपुर में 1044 लोगों ने नोटा का प्रयोग किया। जबकि 9 प्रत्याशियों को इससे कम लोगों ने पसंद किया। इसी प्रकार बिहारशरीफ में 1152 लोगों ने नोटा का प्रयोग किया। जबकि यहां 14 प्रत्याशी नोटा से भी पीछे रहे।

फिर जीत की राह में रोड़ा बनी आफरीन

बिहारशरीफ से पूर्व विधायक पप्पू खां की पत्नी आफरीन सुल्ताना ने पिछली बार 12635 वोट लाकर जदयू की हार सुनिश्चित कर भाजपा की जीत सुनिश्चित कर दी थी। पांचवीं बार डा. सुनील कुमार की जीत में इनकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही। इस बार इन्होंने 13 हजार 443 वोट लाकर राजद की जीत राह में रोड़े अटका दिये। रही सही कसर एसडीपीआई के शमीम अख्तर ने 2626 वोट और राष्ट्रीय सेकुलर मजलिस पार्टी के सफीर आलम ने 1820 वोट की सेंध लगाकर पूरी कर दी। दोनों ने करीब 17 हजार 889 वोट झटककर भाजपा की जीत आसान कर दी।

राजगीर में पिता की विरासत ली वापस

राजगीर से कौशल किशोर पिता की विरासत वापस लेने में सफल रहे। इनके पिता सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य राजगीर से 8 बार विधायक रह चुके हैं। फिलहाल हरियाणा के राज्यपाल हैं। पिछली बार जदयू के रवि ज्योति से करीब 5390 वोट से हार गये थे। कौशल किशोर ने इस बार जदयू के बागी बने और कांग्रेस से चुनाव लड़ रहे रवि ज्योति को 16 हजार 48 वोट हराकर पिता की हार का बदला भी ले लिया। भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेता मंजू देवी ने लोजपा से प्रत्याशी बनकर 11 हजार 174 वोटों की सेंध लगायी लेकिन ये जीतने में सफल रहे।

130 ने जमानत गंवा दी

रनर और विनर को छोड़कर सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सभी प्रत्याशियों ने जमानत गंवा दी है। बता दें कि यदि प्रत्याशी को कुल विधि मान्य मतों की संख्या के छठे भाग से कम वोट मिलते हैं तो उनकी जमानत जब्त हो जाती है। जिले के सात विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से 144 प्रत्याशी खड़े थे। इनमें से 130 प्रत्याशियों ने जमानत गंवा दी है।

सीधी लड़ाई में अन्य प्रत्याशी पीछे छूटे

  • अस्थावां में जमानत के लिए 24 हजार 18 मत की आवश्यकता थी। 17 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हो गयी।
  • हरनौत में 26 हजार 434 मत जमानत बचाने के लिए लाने थे। 22 प्रत्याशी इस पर खरा नहीं उतरे।
  • नालंदा में 28 हजार 258 मत जमानत के लिए चाहिए थे। 17 प्रत्याशी इस पर खरे नहीं उतरे।
  • इस्लामपुर में जमानत बचाने के लिए 27 हजार 246 वोट चाहिए था। 15 प्रत्याशी जमानत नहीं बचा सके।
  • बिहारशरीफ में जमानत के लिए 30 हजार 632 वोट की जरूरत थी। 21 ऐसा नहीं कर सके।
  • हिलसा में जमानत बचाने के लिए 27 हजार 596 वोट चाहिए थे। 17 प्रत्याशी इस पर खरा नहीं उतरे।
  • राजगीर में जमानत बचाने के लिए 26 हजार 301 मतों की जरूरत थी। 20 इससे पीछे रह गये।

5वीं बार पुराने चेहरे पर किया भरोसा

अस्थावां में पांचवीं बार जदयू के डा. जितेन्द्र कुमार चुनाव जितने में सफल रहे। 2005 से ये लगातार चुनाव जीतते आ रहे हैं। हालांकि इस बार लोजपा के रमेश कुमार ने 21 हजार 844 मत लाकर लड़ाई को त्रिकोणीय बना दिया था। पार्टी के बागी विपिन कुमार ने भी 9134 मत लाकर चुनौती बढ़ा दी थी। बावजूद इसके 11 हजार 600 वोट के अंतर से जीत दर्ज की। बता दें कि इनके पिता स्व. अयोध्या प्रसाद भी अस्थावां के दो बार विधायक रह चुके हैं। पिछली बार इन्होंने 10 हजार 444 वोट से जीत दर्ज की थी। इस बार इससे ज्यादा वोट से जीते।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें