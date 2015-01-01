पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्षमतावर्द्धन:आशा और एएनएम मातृमृत्यु का कारण पता लगाएंगी, किया जाएगा क्षमतावर्द्धन

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कवायद, 24 घंटे के भीतर मातृ मृत्यु के बारे प्रथम जानकारी देने और मिलेगी प्रोत्साहन राशि

जिले में एएनएम और आशा कार्यकर्ता द्वारा मातृ मृत्यु के कारणों का पता लगाया जाएगा। बेहतर स्वास्थ्य प्रबन्धन द्वारा मातृ मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने के उद्देश्य से स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सिविल सर्जन को मेटरनल डेथ सर्विलांस एंड रिस्पांस (एमडीएसआर) कार्यक्रम का फॉर्मेट भरने के लिए आशा और एएनएम कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षित करने का निर्देश दिया है ।प्रशिक्षण का उद्देश्य मातृ मृत्यु दर के सही कारणों का पता लगाकर उसमें कमी लाना है । ताकि वर्तमान एचएमआईएस रिपोर्ट 2019-20 द्वारा प्रमाणित 24 प्रतिशत मातृ मृत्यु दर को जल्दी से जल्दी 100 प्रतिशत तक लाकर मातृ मृत्यु दर कम करने के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त किया जा सके।

आधा घंटा का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा

राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार द्वारा दिये गए निर्देश के मुताबिक आशा दिवस और एएनएम बैठक के दौरान इस प्रशिक्षण के लिए आधा घंटा समय दिया जाएगा। उनके द्वारा यह स्पष्ट किया गया है कि चूकि हर बैठक में कुल संख्या का 25 प्रतिशत ही भाग लेते हैं इसलिए प्रत्येक जिला अपने आशा और एएनएम की संख्या को देखते हुये एक महीने में यह प्रशिक्षण पूरा होना सुनिश्चित करें । जल्द से जल्द प्रशिक्षण पूरा हो जाने पर कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए उनके क्षेत्र में मातृ मृत्यु के कारण का पता लगाना आसान होगा। इससे राज्य में मातृ मृत्यु दर में कमी लाकर 2030 के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करना आसान होगा। प्रशिक्षण को बेहतर ढंग से आयोजित करने के लिए केयर इंडिया के जिला प्रतिनिधि को भी सहयोग करने के लिए निर्देश दिया गया है ।

ससमय सूचना पर प्रोत्साहन राशि

स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता द्वारा मातृ मृत्यु की खबर 24 घंटे के अंदर विभाग को दी जाती है तो प्रथम सूचना वाहक को 1000 रुपये की प्रोत्साहन राशि दी जाएगी। यह जानकारी 104 नंबर पर कॉल द्वारा मोबाइल संदेश या व्हाटसएप्प द्वारा प्रखण्ड स्वास्थ्य पदाधिकारी को या प्रखण्ड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक को देना होगा । सूचना प्राप्त होने पर संबंधित स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी या प्रखण्ड प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी अपने स्तर पर केस की जांच करेंगे कि मृत्यु का कारण क्या है । मृत्यु सत्यापित होने के बाद ही प्रथम सूचना देने वाले को प्रोत्साहन की राशि दी जाएगी। ।

यह राशि सुमन कार्यक्रम के तहत दी जाएगी। सुमन कार्यक्रम के तहत माताओं और शिशुओं को सभी सरकारी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में उपलब्ध एएनसी, एचबीएनसी, सुरक्षित प्रसव, जीरो डोज टीकाकरण, स्तनपान में सहयोग, आवागमन के लिए मुफ्त रेफरल की सुविधा, जन्म प्रमाण पत्र वितरण, प्रसव पश्चात परिवार नियोजन के लिए सलाह तथा निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर के कॉल सेंटर के माध्यम से सभी शिकायतों का निवारण जैसी सेवाएं निःशुल्क उपलव्ध कराई जाती है।

