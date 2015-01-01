पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शोकॉज:अस्थावां थाना प्रभारी ने 60 घंटे, तो राजगीर प्रभारी ने 48 घंटे बाद जेजेबी में किया पेश

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
  • 24 घंटे से अधिक समय तक नाबालिग को हिरासत में रखने वाले राजगीर और अस्थावां के थानाध्यक्ष को शोकॉज, हो सकती है प्राथमिकी

जिले के दो थानाध्यक्ष और आईओ पर 24 घंटे से अधिक समय तक विधि विरुद्ध नाबालिग को हिरासत में रखने के कारण किशोर न्याय परिषद का कोपभाजन बनना पड़ा है। किशोर न्याय परिषद के प्रधान दंडाधिकारी मानवेन्द्र मिश्रा ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए शो कॉज किया है। बालक को अवैध रूप से निरूद्ध रखने के आरोप में राजगीर थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार और मामले के अनुसंधानकर्ता के अलावा अस्थावां थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार और अनुसंधानकर्ता जयनंदन पासवान करवाई की जद में आये हैं। जेजेबी ही नहीं आईपीसी एक्ट का भी उल्लंघन देखते हुए न्यायाधीश ने इनके विरूद्ध काफी तीखी टिप्पणी की है। साफ कहा गया है कि इन्होंने किशोर न्याय अधिनियम के साथ-साथ बाल अधिकार और संवैधानिक अधिकारों का उल्लंघन किया है। पूछा गया है कि क्यों नहीं इनके वरीय अधिकारी को किशोर न्याय अधिनियम 2015 की धारा 75 के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने और विभागीय कार्रवाई का आदेश दिया जाये। इसकी सूचना पटना हाईकोर्ट के जुवेनाइल जस्टिस कमिटी को भी दी जा सकती है। इन्हें तीन दिनों के अंदर परिषद के समक्ष सदेह उपस्थित होकर जवाब देने को कहा गया है।
घरवालों को गिरफ्तारी की सूचना नहीं: अस्थावां थाना से संबंधित अपहरण के एक मामले में अस्थावां पुलिस ने हिलसा से एक किशोर को हिरासत में लिया था। उसे 13 दिसम्बर को ही पकड़ा गया था। जबकि 16 दिसम्बर की दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे किशोर न्याय परिषद के समक्ष पेश किया गया। पूछताछ के दौरान किशोर ने अस्थावां थाने के हाजत में रखने और घर वालों को उसकी गिरफ्तारी की सूचना नहीं देने की बात भी न्यायाधीश श्री मिश्रा को बतायी। पुलिस ने 60 घंटे से भी अधिक समय के बाद बोर्ड के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया।

कई नियमों का किया गया उल्लंघन
राजगीर पुलिस ने भी एक किशोर को 13 दिसम्बर को उसके घर से पकड़ा था। करीब 48 घंटे बाद 15 दिसम्बर को दिन के करीब 3 बजे किशोर न्याय परिषद के समक्ष पेश किया गया। इस मामले में भी बाल कल्याण पुलिस पदाधिकारी की मौजूदगी, किशोर के पकड़े जाने के संबंध में तारीख व समय के साथ अभिभावक को जानकारी और पेशी के समय अभिभावक की मौजूदगी जैसे नियमों का उल्लंघन किया गया।
कराया गया हस्ताक्षर: दोनों ही मामलों में पुलिस ने एक और बड़ी लापरवाही बरतते हुए किशोर को न सिर्फ अवैध रूप से निरूद्ध रखा बल्कि अपराध स्वीकारोक्ति बयान पर भी हस्ताक्षर कराया गया। नियमानुसार अभिभावक की मौजूदगी में ही किशोर से पूछताछ होनी थी। इसका न तो स्वीकारोक्ति बयान दर्ज होना था और न ही हस्ताक्षर करने के लिए बाध्य किया जाना था।

क्या है नियम

  • 24 घंटे के भीतर बोर्ड में प्रस्तुत करना
  • प्रस्तुति के समय बालक कल्याण पुलिस पदाधिकारी की मौजूदगी
  • माता पिता या संरक्षक को पकड़े जाने की सूचना तारीख और समय के साथ
  • पर्यवेक्षण पदाधिकारी को सूचना देना ताकि सामाजिक पृष्ठभूमि की जानकारी ले सकें
  • अभिभावक की मौजूदगी में ही पूछताछ
