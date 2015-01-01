पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुजा - पाठ:अस्थावां का जियर सूर्यनारायण पूजा और वैष्णव परंपरा का प्रमुख गांव

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
जियर में मिली भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा।
  • 84 बीघे के तालाब से निकली है भगवान सूर्य की औदिच्य वेषधारी प्रतिमा

मगध क्षेत्र में सूर्योपासना का काफी महत्व है। इस क्षेत्र में सूर्योपासना के कई बड़े केन्द्र हैं। नालन्दा का बड़गांव और औंगारी सूर्योपासना का महत्वपूर्ण केंद्र रहा है। जहां भगवान सूर्य की उपासना करने देश भर से लोग आते हैं। देश भर के 12 जगहों पर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के पौत्र राजा साम्ब द्वारा सूर्य पीठ की स्थापना की गयी थी। जिसमें दो बड़गांव और औंगारी नालंदा में ही है। नालंदा में दो सूर्यपीठ का रहना पूरे क्षेत्र के सूर्योपासना का महत्वपूर्ण केन्द्र रहने का संकेत देता है। बहुत कम लोगों को मालूम है कि अस्थावां प्रखंड का जियर गांव भी भगवान सूर्य नारायण की पूजा और वैष्णव परंपरा का प्रमुख गांव रहा है। यहां 84 बीघे के तालाब से काले पत्थर की कई प्रतिमाएं मिली है। जिसमें भगवान सूर्य की औदिच्य वेषधारी (कवच, कुंडल, बेल्ट, जूता आदि पहने) प्रतिमा भी शामिल है। यहां भगवान विष्णु की भी प्रतिमा मिली है। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने तालाब के पास ही मंदिर में प्रतिमाओं को स्थापित कर दिया है। गांव के लोग तालाब में ही छठ पर्व का अर्घ्य देते हैं। ग्रामीण इन प्रतिमाओं को प्राचीन तो मानते हैं लेकिन गांव में प्रतिमाएं आयी कहां से और खासकर भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा मिलने का क्या अर्थ है यह उन्हें नहीं मालूम है।

प्रतिमा विज्ञान सिद्धांतों का किया गया पालन
उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतिमाओं के निर्माण में प्रतिमा विज्ञान के सिद्धांत का पूरी तरह से पालन किया गया है। प्रतिमा विज्ञान में जिन देवताओं के जो लक्षण बनाये गये हैं वह इन प्रतिमाओं में दर्शायी गयी है। भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा किरीट मुकुट और सनाल (नाल युक्त) कमल, वैजयंती माला, स्थानक (खड़ी) प्रतिमा है। भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा भी औदिच्य वेषधारी है। नालंदा के शिक्षा प्रधान अग्रहार गांव से निकली कई प्रतिमाओं पर नालंदा अग्रहार लिखा रहता है। उत्तर गुप्त काल और उसके बाद यह गांव शिक्षा का केन्द्र रहा था। सातवीं शताब्दी के बाद के काले पत्थर की चमकदार प्रतिमा है।

उत्तर गुप्त काल के मध्य की है प्रतिमा
जिले में हमेशा देवी देवताओं और भगवान बुद्ध की प्रतिमाएं मिलती रहती है। भगवान भास्कर के काले पत्थर की प्राचीन प्रतिमा शायद ही कहीं मिलती है। दैनिक भास्कर ने जियर गांव के तालाब से सूर्य प्रतिमा मिलने का कारण तलाशने की कोशिश की तो गांव का प्राचीन इतिहास सामने आया। भारतीय संग्रहालय संघ के सचिव एवं दिल्ली विरासत शोध एवं प्रबंधन संस्थान के प्राध्यापक व प्रसिद्ध विरासत विज्ञानी एवं कला इतिहासकार डा. आनंद वर्द्धन ने बताया कि यह नालंदा परिक्षेत्र का एक अग्रहार (जहां शिक्षा का केन्द्र चलाने के लिए भूमि दान में दी जाती थी) गांव है। यह गांव उत्तर गुप्त काल के पश्चात का गांव है जो शिक्षा का केन्द्र हुआ करता था। यह वैदिक और बौद्धिक शिक्षा का भी केन्द्र रहा है। वैष्णव प्रतिमाओं की प्रधानता इस स्थल को हिन्दू धर्म स्थल होने का संकेत देता है। भगवान विष्णु और सूर्य की प्रतिमा मिली है। जिन्हें नारायण कहा जाता है। मगध में सूर्य और विष्णु की प्रतिमा मिली है। सूर्य नारायण के रूप में भगवान सूर्य की पूजा होती है। यह वैष्णव गांव है। उन्होंने बताया कि संभवत: सातवीं शताब्दी के बाद की प्रतिमा हो सकती है।

तालाब से मिली 100 से अधिक मूर्तियां
इग्नु में कार्यरत व युवा कवि जियर गांव निवासी संजीव कुमार मुकेश ने बताया कि गांव में 84 बीघे की तालाब है। जिससे यह प्रतिमा निकली है। तालाब से करीब 100 प्रतिमाएं निकली है जो अलग-अलग देवी देवताओं की है। गांव की ऐतिहासिक विरासत को खंगालने की जरूरत है। यहां प्राचीन ऐतिहासिक विरासत दफन है।

