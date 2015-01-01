पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खास तैयारी:गर्भावस्था में मधुमेह की जांच करा जटिलता से बचें

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • उचित प्रबंधन और उपचार के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों से लेकर जिला स्तर तक विशेष सुविधा
  • मधुमेह से पीड़ित महिलाएं अब शहरों के साथ-साथ गांवों में भी मिलने लगी

गर्भावस्था में स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जटिलताओं से बचने और उसके प्रबन्धन के लिए मधुमेह की जांच जरूरी है। गर्भावस्था में मधुमेह से पीड़ित महिलाएं अब शहरों के साथ साथ गांवों में भी मिलने लगी हैं। जिसे देखते हुए गैर-संचारी रोग कार्यक्रम के तहत ऐसे मरीजों को लाभ पहुंचाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसके उचित प्रबंधन और उपचार के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों से लेकर जिला स्तर तक विशेष सुविधा उपलब्ध है।
गर्भावस्था जनित मधुमेह से गर्भस्थ शिशु को भी समस्या हो सकती है

पीड़ित महिलाओं में यदि समय से उपचार नहीं हो पता है तब आगे चलकर प्रसूता एवं गर्भस्थ शिशु में कई तरह की जटिलताएं हो सकती है और दोनों ही टाइप-2 मधुमेह से पीड़ित हो सकते हैं। इससे गर्भवती में इन्फेक्शन, प्रसव अवधि में बढ़ोतरी, जटिलतापूर्ण प्रसव, सिजेरियन प्रसव, प्रसव के बाद गर्भाशय का सिकुड़ नहीं पाना एवं प्रसव के बाद अत्यधिक रक्त स्त्राव जैसी जटिलतायें हो सकती है। इससे प्रसूता की जान भी जा सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि गर्भावस्था जनित मधुमेह से गर्भस्थ शिशु को भी समस्या हो सकती है. इससे गर्भस्थ शिशु की मृत्यु, मृत शिशु का जन्म, बर्थ डिफेक्ट, बर्थ इंज्युरी एवं नवजात शिशु में ग्लूकोज की कमी के साथ पहले तीन महीने में अचानक गर्भपात की सम्भावना 30 से 60 प्रतिशत तक हो सकती है।

महिलाओं के लिए जांच जरूरी
सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि गर्भवती महिला को प्रथम प्रसव पूर्व जांच के दौरान मधुमेह की जांच जरुर करानी चाहिए। जिसके लिए जिले के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों एवं जिला अस्पताल में इसकी पूरी व्यवस्था है। साथ ही प्रत्येक महीने की नवीं तारीख को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत अन्य जांचों के साथ गर्भवती महिलाओं में मधुमेह की भी निःशुल्क जांच की जाती है। इसमें गर्भवती महिला को 75 मिलीग्राम ग्लूकोज का एक पैकेट 300 मिलीग्राम पानी में घोल कर पिलाने के 2 घंटे बाद प्लाज्मा ग्लूकोज की जांच की जाती है। यदि जांच पॉजिटिव होता है तो उपचार किया जाता है।

तीन स्तर पर व्यवस्था
इसके उपचार के लिए सरकार द्वारा तीन व्यवस्थाएं की गयी है। पहला भोजन एवं पोषण संबंधित, दूसरा दवाई और तीसरा इन्सुलिन इंजेक्शन के द्वारा। गर्भावस्था में मधुमेह से पीड़ित महिला को पोषण संबंधी जानकारी दी जानी बहुत जरूरी है। ताकि वह समझ सकें कि गर्भस्थ शिशु के विकास के लिए पोषण युक्त आहार क्या है, उपयुक्त वजन में बढ़ोत्तरी कितनी होनी चाहिए एवं खून में सामान्य ग्लूकोज स्तर को प्राप्त करने एवं बनाये रखने के लिए कितना और कौन सा भोजन लेना है। जिन मधुमेह पॉजिटिव महिलाओं का मधुमेह पोषण संबंधित उपचार से नियंत्रित नहीं होता है उन्हें दवा दी जाती है। साथ ही जब दवा सेवन के बाद भी मधुमेह अनियंत्रित होता है तब चिकित्सक द्वारा इंजेक्शन द्वारा इन्सुलिन का डोज दिया जाता है।

