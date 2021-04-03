पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:दो माह में 51 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, 20 लाख 40 हजार लगा जुर्माना

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
बिजली बिल बकाया रखने वाले उपभोक्ताओं व बिजली चोरी के खिलाफ विद्युत विभाग का तेवर तल्ख है। शहर में ही बीते 2 माह में विभाग ने करीब 51 लोगों के खिलाफ बिजली चोरी की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर करीब 20 लाख 40 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूल किया है। विभाग बीते जनवरी माह में शहर के कुल 23 लोगों के खिलाफ विभिन्न थानों में बिजली चोरी की प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी है तथा 9 लाख 20 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया है। दिसंबर माह में 28 लोगों के खिलाफ बिजली चोरी की प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए करीब 11 लाख 20 हजार जुर्माना वसूल किया है। विभाग की मानें तो बीते दिसंबर माह में शहर के करीब 720 बकायेदारों के घरों की बिजली काट दी गई है। वही जनवरी माह में करीब 925 लोगों के घरों की बिजली बकाया को लेकर काटी गई है। विभाग अब बिजली चोरी के खिलाफ अभियान को और तेज कर दिया है। बिजली चोरी रोकने के लिए एसटीएफ पटना द्वारा एक टीम का गठन किया गया है। गठित एसटीएफ की विशेष टीम अब बिहारशरीफ के विभिन्न इलाकों में बिजली चोरी पकड़ने के लिए घूम रही है। टीम में संबंधित इलाका के सहायक विद्युत अभियंता तथा असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर को भी रखा गया हैं। विद्युत अधीक्षण अभियंता मृत्युंजय कुमार सिंह खुद इसकी निगरानी कर रहे हैं। टीम शहर के विभिन्न इलाके के उपभोक्ताओं के यहां जाकर इस बात का पता लगा रही है कि विद्युत तारों को कही गलत तरीके से लगाया तो नहीं गया है। विद्युत मीटर को हानि तो नहीं पहुंचाया गया है। मीटर से गलत तरीके से विद्युत का इस्तेमाल तो नहीं किया जा रहा है। विभाग वैसे उपभोक्ताओं पर भी नजर बनाए हुए है जो बिल जमा किए बिना बिजली का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की बात कही जा रही है। बताते चलें कि विभाग शीर्ष कंपनी के निर्देश पर दिसंबर माह के अंतिम सप्ताह से ही शहर के बिजली के बकायेदारों के खिलाफ अभियान की शुरुआत की है। बिजली विभाग के रडार पर अब वैसे उपभोक्ता भी हैं जिन्होंने पिछले 2 माह से अपने बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया है। ऐसे लोगों की संख्या शहर में करीब 16000 है।

