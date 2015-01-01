पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:खाद की कैशलेस खरीदारी, दुकानों पर लगेगा बार कोड,17 तक अल्टीमेटम

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उर्वरक बिक्रेताओं के साथ बैठक करते डीएओ।
  • खाद की कालाबाजारी राेकने की कवायद शुरू, उर्वरक विक्रेताअाें की बैठक में दिए गए निर्देश

खाद की कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए अब कैशलेस बिक्री की तैयारी की जा रही है। फिलहाल नगद के साथ साथ कैशलेस खाद बिक्री की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। लेकिन आने वाले दिनों में इसे पूरी तरह कैशलेस ही किया जाएगा। अब सभी थोक व खुदरा उर्वरक विक्रेताओं को फर्म के नाम पर बैंक खाते का बार कोड दुकान पर लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। ताकि जिन किसानों के पास कैश नहीं हो वे ऑनलाइन पेमेंट कर सकें। विभाग ने इसके लिए भी समय सीमा निर्धारित कर दी है। इस संबंध में शनिवार को डीएओ कार्यालय में उर्वरक विक्रेताओं की बैठक भी हुई। जिसमें सभी को बैंक से बार कोड लेकर दुकान पर लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया। डीएओ विभु विद्यार्थी ने कहा कि कभी-कभी परिस्थितिवश किसान के पास कैश नही होता। किसी कारणवश एटीएम या बैंक की सुविधा नहीं ले सकता। ऐसा भी समय आता है कि एटीएम और बैंक बंद रहने के कारण ऐसी परिस्थिति में बार कोड किसानों के लिए सहायक होगा। बार कोड के जरिए किसान ऑनलाइन पेमेंट कर सकते हैं। इसमें मोबाइल से बार कोड स्कैन करने पर किसान के खाते से निर्धारित राशि दुकानदार के फर्म एकाउंट में चली जाएगी। इससे ज्यादा मूल्य पर कोई भी खाद नहीं बेच पाएगा। इसके अलावा दुकानदार के पास किसान की पूरी जानकारी सुरक्षित हो जाएगी।

सीधे खाते में पैसा
डीएओ ने बताया कि बार कोड के लिए सभी थोक व खुदरा उर्वरक विक्रेताओं को अपने फर्म के नाम से बैंक खाता खोलना होगा। बैंक संबंधित दुकानदार को एक बार कोड देगा। बार कोड मिलने के बाद दुकानदार उसे अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठान पर प्रदर्शित करेंगे। नकद धनराशि के बजाए मोबाइल एप से इसी बार कोड पर सीधे दुकानदार के खाते में भुगतान किया जा सकेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि 17 दिसम्बर तक सभी विक्रेताओं को बार कोड लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

कालाबाजारी पर लगेगी रोक : डीएओ ने बताया कि खाद की कालाबाजारी रोकने लिए दुकानदार से लेकर किसानों तक की खरीद बिक्री की सीमा निर्धारित की जा रही है। पारदर्शिता लाने के लिए पहले पॉश मशीन दी गई ।लेकिन नेटवर्क व अन्य समस्याओं के कारण इसके संचालन में परेशानी हाेने लगी। अब बार कोड लाने की तैयारी है। सभी दुकानों पर बार कोड लग जाने के बाद इसके बारे में थोक और फुटकर विक्रेताओं को जानकारी दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें