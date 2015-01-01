पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्राथमिकता:गांव की सड़कों को मुख्य सड़क से जोड़ना पहली प्राथमिकता

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अस्थावां से लगातार पांचवीं बार जीत दर्ज करने वाले विधायक डा. जितेन्द्र कुमार का बुधवार का दिन काफी व्यस्तता भरा रहा। क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात में सारा दिन बिताया। सुबह से देर शाम तक लोगों का आना-जाना लगा रहा। इसकी गवाही उनके मुलाकात कक्ष में लगी फुलों की ढेर दे रही थी।

उन्होंने कहा कि जदयू के कार्यकर्ता कहे जाने वाले कुछ लोगों के विरोध के बावजूद जनता ने जिस विश्वास के साथ उन्हें चुना है वह उस पर खरा उतरेंगे। गांव-गांव में सड़क बन गयी है। अब उसे मुख्य सड़क से जोड़ने का काम करेंगे ताकि सुदूरवर्ती इलाके के लोग भी आसानी से आ जा सकें।

किसानों की सिंचाई की समस्या काफी हद तक दूर कर दी गयी है। जो भी कमी रह गयी है उसे पूरा किया जायेगा। अगला पांच साल युवाओं का रोजगार सृजन उनकी प्राथमिकता होगी। बेरोजगार युवाओं को हुनरमंद बनाने का प्रयास किया जायेगा। ताकि अनुभव के आधार पर ये रोजगार ले सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि वह पार्टी से ही नहीं बल्कि नीतीश कुमार विचारधारा से भी उनका लगाव है।

छात्र जीवन से ही वह उनकी विचारधारा से प्रभावित रहे हैं। अब यह लगाव व्यक्तिगत बन गया है। उनके विचार और आदर्शों पर चलना प्राथमिकता है। समाज में आपसी भाईचारा और अपराध उन्मूलन के लिए इस बार भी काम करते रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भीतरघात करने वाले लोग पस्त हो गये। वैसे लोग जिनकी पहचान जदयू से है वह विरोध में प्रचार कर रहे थे बावजूद इसके जनता का उन पर भरोसा कायम रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें