पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अब भी बरतें सतर्कता:शहरी क्षेत्र में नहीं थम रहा कोरोना का संक्रमण 37 लोग मिले पॉजिटिव, सावधानी बहुत जरूरी

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • सड़कों पर बिना मास्क और बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर चल रहे हैं लोग
  • सबसे ज्यादा बिहारशरीफ से 7 और सिलाव प्रखंड से कोरोना के आठ मरीज मिले

शहरी क्षेत्र में अभी भी कोरोना का संक्रमण थमता नहीं दिख रहा है। प्रतिदिन मरीज मिल रहे हैं। जिस मुहल्ले से पहले मरीज मिले हैं उसी मुहल्ले के लोग ज्यादा संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। गुरुवार को नये 37 केस आने के बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या 7774 हो गयी है। एटीएम-वीटीएम जांच में 26 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा बिहारशरीफ से 7 और सिलाव प्रखंड से 8 मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्र से 5 लोग शामिल हैं। इसके अलावे विम्स से भी 4 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। संक्रमितों में 1-65 साल के लोग शामिल हैं। सीएस डा. राम सिंह ने बताया कि एटीएम व वीटीएम जांच रिपोर्ट में पॉजिटिव केस ज्यादा मिल रहे हैं। जबकि प्रतिदिन होने वाले एंटीजन जांच में काफी कम संख्या में मरीज मिल रहे हैं।
1-65 साल के लोग हुए पॉजिटिव
बिहारशरीफ प्रखंड के सोहसराय से 25 साल की महिला, पटेलनगर से 40 साल का पुरूष, लक्ष्मीपुर से 26 साल की महिला, कचहरी से 50 साल का पुरूष, भरावपर से 50 साल की महिला, बेन से 15 साल, 19 साल का पुरूष, चंडी के माधोपुर से 32 साल, भीमसेन से 55 साल का पुरूष, गिरियक के विम्स से 22 साल का पुरूष, 39 साल का पुरूष, 27 साल की महिला, 4 साल की बालिका, रहुई के रघुनाथपुर से 22 साल की महिला, सरमेरा के कोटरा से 39 साल, चुहारचक से 35 साल की महिला, सिलाव के बराकर से 50 साल, 65 साल का पुरूष, रंगिला बिगहा से 43 साल की महिला, बलवाचक से 24 साल की महिला, 1 साल की बच्ची, सिलाव से 36 साल का पुरुष, करियन्ना से 50 साल की महिला, थरथरी से 32 साल के पुरूष संक्रमित हुए हैं।
धोबी बिगहा व पीएचसी में 157 लोगों की जांच
अस्थावां | स्थानीय पीएचसी व धोबी बिगहा गांव में कैंप लगाकर 157 लोगों की जांच की गयी। प्रभारी डा. अविनाश चंद्रा ने बताया कि पीएचसी में 57 व धोबी बिगहा में 100 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गयी। जिसमें सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है।

246 की जांच में सभी नेगेटिव, बेवजह घर से न निकलें
राजगीर : गुरुवार को रैपिड एंटीजेन किट से 246 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है। प्रभारी डा. उमेश चंद्र ने बताया कि अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में 151 और मोरा गांव में 95 लोगों का रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है।

हरनौत में सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
हरनौत | गुरुवार को प्रखंड के करीमचक बलवा गांव में कैंप लगाकर 122 की कोरोना जांच की गई। इसके अलावा पीएचसी में 106 लोगों जांच की गई। जिसमें सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। यह जानकारी डा. राजीव रंजन सिन्हा ने दी।

सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
कतरीसराय | गुरुवार को स्थानीय पीएचसी, बजराचक और परमानंदपुर गांव में शिविर लगाकर 130 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गयी। जिसमें सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है। यह जानकारी डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर निराला ने दी। एक-दूसरे दूरी बनाकर रहें।

198 लोगों की जांच हुई
सिलाव | गुरुवार को स्थानीय पीएचसी में शिविर लगाकर 198 लोगों की रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लिया गया। प्रभारी डा. अनिल वर्मा ने बताया कि 198 लोगों की जांच में सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है। उन्होंने बताया कि लगातार जांच कर संक्रमितों की पहचान की जा रही है। इस हफ्ते किसी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं आयी है।

सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
बिंद | स्थानीय पीएचसी में शिविर लगाकर 167 लोगों की रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है। डा. अनिता कुमारी ने बताया कि इधर कुछ दिनों से किसी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं आयी है। जिससे विभाग ने राहत की सांस ली है।

शिविर में 201 लोगों की जांच, रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
इसलामपुर | सीएससी व पीएचसी में शिविर लगाकर रैपिड एंटीजन कीट से 201 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गयी। प्रभारी डा. बाल्मिकी प्रसाद ने बताया कि 201 लोगों की जांच में सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें