पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खुशखबरी:धनतेरस को खास बनाएगा डाक विभाग, मिलेगा साॅवरेन गोल्ड बाॅन्ड

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धनतेरस पर डाक विभाग की ओर से सावरिन गोल्ड बाॅन्ड की बिक्री गुरुवार से शुरू हो जाएगी।। इस योजना के तहत कम से कम एक ग्राम और अधिकतम चार किलोग्राम सोने के मूल्य के बराबर राशि के बांड खरीदे जा सकते हैं। सावरिन गोल्ड बांड में सरकार सोने के मूल्य के बराबर ब्याज देती है। जिस तरह बैंक में जमा पैसे पर ब्याज मिलता है, उसी प्रकार बांड पर भी ब्याज दिया जाता है।

गोल्ड बांड के प्रबंधन के लिए सरकार किसी भी प्रकार का शुल्क नहीं लेती है। बॉन्ड की नॉमिनल वैल्यू 5,177 रुपये प्रति ग्राम तय की गई है। इस स्कीम के तहत एक वित्त वर्ष में कोई भी व्यक्ति अधिकतम चार किलोग्राम तक का गोल्ड बॉन्ड खरीद सकता है। वहीं, ट्रस्ट के लिए यह सीमा 20 किलोग्राम की है।

आप बैंक (स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक एवं पेमेंट बैंक को छोड़कर), स्टॉक होल्डिंग कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, निर्धारित पोस्ट ऑफिस एवं मान्यता प्राप्त स्टॉक एक्सचेंज से गोल्ड बॉन्ड खरीद सकते हैं। सरकार ने फिजिकल गोल्ड की मांग में कमी लाने के लक्ष्य के साथ नवंबर, 2015 में सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड स्कीम की शुरुआत की थी।

डाक अधीक्षक उदयभान सिंह ने बताया की बुधवार से ही बांड की बिक्री शुरू हो गई है। उन्होने बताया कि यह फिजिकल गोल्ड नहीं है। अलॉटमेंट पर निवेशक को गोल्‍ड बॉन्‍ड सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाता है। रिडीम करते समय निवेशक को सोने का मूल्‍य प्राप्त होता है।

स्कीम में कैसे करें निवेश

सावरिन गोल्ड बांड को ऑनलाइन खरीद सकते हैं। इसके अलावा बैंकों व डाकघरों से इसकी खरीदारी की जा सकती है। सावरिन गोल्ड बांड में कम से कम एक ग्राम और अधिकतम चार किलोग्राम तक सोना की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। वहीं किसी ट्रस्ट के लिए खरीद की अधिकतम सीमा 20 किलोग्राम तय की गई है। सावरिन गोल्ड बांड निवेश करने के बाद सोने के रेट बढ़ने का फायदा मिलेगा।

सावरिन गोल्ड बांड में एक लाख रुपये का निवेश करने पर एक साल में 2500 रुपये ब्याज के रूप में दिया जाता है। ब्याज का यह पैसा निवेशक के खाते में हर 6 महीने पर जमा किया जाता है। ब्याज की अंतिम किस्त का भुगतान मूलधन के साथ परिपक्वता पर दी जाती है। सावरन गोल्ड बांड आठ साल में परिपक्व होता है। लेकिन निवेशक चाहें तो पांच साल, छह साल या सात साल के बाद भी इसे बेच सकते हैं।

गोल्ड बॉन्ड के क्या हैं फायदे : गोल्ड बॉन्ड पर सालाना 2.5 फीसदी का ब्याज मिलेगा. निवेशकों को कम से कम 1 ग्राम का बॉन्ड खरीदने की भी सुविधा मिलती है। निवेशकों को गोल्ड बॉन्ड के बदले लोन लेने की भी सुविधा है। पूंजी और ब्याज दोनों की सरकारी (सॉवरेन) गारंटी मिलती है। इंडिविजुअल को लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेन टैक्स नहीं देना होगा। कर्ज लेने के लिए गोल्ड बॉन्ड का इस्तेमाल कोलेट्रल के रूप में किया जा सकता है।

डाक घर में सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड की बिक्री शुरू : धनतेरस और दिवाली के समय सोना खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। देश में फेस्टिव सीजन के दौरान सोने की खरीद की परंपरा है। सरकार एक बार फिर आपको सस्ता सोना खरीदने का मौका दे रही है। ‘सॉवरेन गोल्ड बॉन्ड योजना’ शुरू हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें