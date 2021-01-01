पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:दिव्यांगों को प्रमाणपत्र की जगह मिलेगा यूडीआईडी कार्ड, देशभर में मान्य

बिहारशरीफ40 मिनट पहले
सदर अस्पताल में कार्ड की जानकारी देते पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर अस्पताल में कार्ड की जानकारी देते पदाधिकारी।
  • 805 दिव्यांगों का बना कार्ड, सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों के अलावा कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर से ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकता है

दिव्यांगों को अब दिव्यांगता प्रमाण पत्र की जगह यूडीआईडी कार्ड उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इसके लिए सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों के अलावा कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर से ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकता है। ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को कार्ड उपलब्ध कराया जा इसके लिए शुक्रवार को सदर अस्पताल के सभागार में दिव्यांगता प्रमाण पत्र कार्य से जुड़े कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान भारत सरकार के सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्रालय की ओर से प्रतिनियुक्त स्टेट कॉर्डिनेटर धनश्याम कुमार द्वारा यूडीआईडी कार्ड जारी करने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया के बारे में जानकारी दी। स्टेट कॉर्डिनेटर ने बताया कि दिव्यांगों को विशिष्ट पहचान एवं आत्म सम्मान दिलाने के लिए यह पहल की जा रही है। इस परियोजना के तहत अब सभी दिव्यांगों को यूडीअाईडी (यूनिक डिसेबलिटी आईडी) कार्ड बनाया जा रहा है। कार्ड में आधार कार्ड की तरह एक नम्बर होगा जिसके माध्यम से सभी जानकारी मिल सकेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में दिव्यांगता का कम प्रतिशत मिलने के कारण लोग दुबारा दिव्यांगता प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के लिए अस्पताल पहुंच जाते हैं। जिससे कर्मियों को काफी परेशानी होती है। युडीआईडी कार्ड बन जाने के बाद कोई भी दिव्यांग दुबारा प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बना सकेंगे।

देशभर में कर सकते हैं उपयोग
कॉर्डिनेटर ने बताया कि वर्तमान में दिव्यांगता प्रमाण पत्र से अपने राज्य के अलावे किसी दूसरे राज्यों में इसका लाभ नहीं दिया जाता है। लेकिन यूडीआईडी कार्ड बन जाने के बाद कोई भी दिव्यांग देश भर में कहीं भी केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ आसान तरीके से ले सकते हैं।
यूडीआईडी कार्ड के लिए आवेदन शुल्क दस रुपये : जिला कॉर्डिनेटर डॉ. संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में यूडीआईडी कार्ड बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। अब तक 805 दिव्यांगों को यूडीआईडी कार्ड उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। अन्य लोगों को कार्ड बनाने के लिए ऑन लाइन प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि यूडीआईडी कार्ड के लिए किसी भी सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा स्वयं भी सीएससी या सुविधा केन्द्र पर 10 रुपया शुल्क देकर आवेदन किया जा सकता है। आवेदक का यूनिक कार्ड डाक के माध्यम से घर तक पहुंच जाएगा।

