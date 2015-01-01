पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

80.03% महिलाओं का संस्थागत प्रसव:संस्थागत प्रसव के प्रति बढ़ी जिले की महिलाओं की रुचि

बिहारशरीफ8 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 की रिपोर्ट में जारी आंकड़ों में किया गया आंकड़े का खुलासा

संस्थागत प्रसव और प्रसव पूर्व जांच के प्रति जिले की महिलाओं का रुझान बढ़ा है। राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण -5 रिपोर्ट में जारी आंकड़ो से इसका खुलासा हुआ है। सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने का लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है। जिसका प्रभाव आंकड़ों में दिख रहा है। कोरोना काल मे भी संस्थागत प्रसव की स्थिति ठीक ठाक रही। संस्थागत प्रसव की ओर जिले की 80.3 प्रतिशत महिलाओं का रुझान बढ़ा है। राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण के आंकड़े इसकी गवाही दे रहे हैं। संस्थागत प्रसव में जिले में पिछले पांच साल के दौरान काफी वृद्धि हुई है। जहां राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 (2015-16) के अनुसार राज्य में संस्थागत प्रसव का आंकड़ा 63.8 प्रतिशत और जिले में 78.5 प्रतिशत था। वहीं राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण- 5(2019-20) के अनुसार राज्य में संस्थागत प्रसव का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 76.2 प्रतिशत और जिले में बढ़ कर 80.3 प्रतिशत हो गया है।

प्रसवकालीन सुविधाओं में भी बढ़ोत्तरी
महिलाएं न केवल संस्थागत प्रसव को ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में अपना रही हैं बल्कि प्रसव से पूर्व गर्भवतियों को दी जाने वाली दूसरी सुविधाओं का भी भरपूर लाभ उठा रही हैं। राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 (2015-16) के अनुसार प्रसव पूर्व तीन जांच में राज्य का आंकड़ा 34.6 प्रतिशत और जिले का 40.2 प्रतिशत था। यह बढ़कर राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 (2019 -20 )में राज्य में 52.9 प्रतिशत और जिले में 64.7 प्रतिशत हो गया है। जो की राज्य के कुल प्रसव पूर्व जांच के आंकड़े से भी ज्यादा है। सम्पूर्ण प्रसवपूर्व जांच (4 जांच ) में भी 3 गुणा से अधिक बढ़ोतरी हुयी है। पिछले सर्वेक्षण-4 में जिले में केवल 9 प्रतिशत महिलाएं ही 4 प्रसव पूर्व जांच कराती थी जो सर्वेक्षण-5 में बढ़ कर 29.3 प्रतिशत हो गयी है।
आयरन और फॉलिक एसिड का उपयोग भी बढ़ा
गर्भावस्था के दौरान 180 या उससे ज्यादा दिन के लिए आयरन और फॉलिक एसिड टेबलेट के इस्तेमाल में भी बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 में जिले में केवल 0.6 प्रतिशत महिलाओं तक ही इसकी पहुंच थी जो राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 में बढ़ कर 5.3 प्रतिशत हो गयी है। सीएस डॉक्टर राम सिंह के अनुसार स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा किए गए प्रयासों का नतीजा है जिससे जिले की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था लगातार बेहतर हो रही है। जिले में बेहतर प्रसव संबन्धित सेवाओं में विभाग के साथ समुदाय की भूमिका भी अहम है। पहले की अपेक्षा गर्भवती महिलाएं अस्पताल में प्रसव कराने से होने वाले शारीरिक और आर्थिक फायदे के प्रति जागरूक हो चुकी हैं।इसलिए वह घर में प्रसव के दौरान होने वाली स्वास्थ्य समस्याएं और जोखिम को देखते हुये अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों,प्रशिक्षित स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों और आधुनिक चिकित्सा उपकरणों की मौजूदगी में अपने शिशु को जन्म देने में स्वयं को ज्यादा सुरक्षित समझती हैं।

