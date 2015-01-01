पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:आज जगमग होगी अमावस की रात सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में मनेगी दिवाली

बिहारशरीफ7 घंटे पहले
  • घर, दुकान व अन्य संस्थानों में महालक्ष्मी की आराधना को लेकर की गई विशेष तैयारी, शुक्रवार को भी खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में जुटी भीड़
  • घर व प्रतिष्ठानों में धन की देवी मां लक्ष्मी की आज होगी विशेष पूजा
  • मिठाई से लेकर फलों तक की हुई बिक्री, मनाई गई छोटी दिवाली

अंधकार पर प्रकाश के विजय का पर्व दीपावली आज पूरे धूमधाम से मनाया जायेगा। मिट्‌टी के दीये की टिमटिमाती लौ से अमावस की रात जगमग होगी। आधुनिकता के साथ परंपरा का भी रंग दिखेगा। जमकर आतिशबाजी होगी और लोग भूंजा व मिठाइयां के साथ-साथ तरह-तरह के पकवान खाकर दीवाली की खुशियां मनाएंगे। इस बार दिवाली में बहुत अच्छा संयोग बन रहा है। शनिवार को स्वाति से बना सिद्धि योग और विशाखा नक्षत्र से बना चार योग राष्ट्र को नयी ऊर्जा प्रदान करने वाला है। व्यापारी और उद्योगपति मालामाल होंगे। लोगों के घरों में भी सुख समृद्धि आयेगी। महालक्ष्मी पूजन में प्रदोष काल से निशिथ काल तक रहने वाली अमावस्या श्रेष्ठ होती है। इस बार सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है। शुक्रवार को शहर के बाजार में रौनक बनी रही। लोगों ने देर रात तक पूजन सामग्री, लक्ष्मी, गणेश मूर्ति, मिठाईयां, फल-फुल, भूंजा, तस्वीर, साज सज्जा का सामान आदि खरीदा।

इस तरह करें पूजा
दीवाली में लक्ष्मी गणेश पूजा का खास महत्व है। सभी घरों और व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों में लक्ष्मी गणेश की पूजा होती है। गणेश जी की पूजा के लिए पहले उनकी मूर्ति स्थापित करें फिर एक सुपारी लेकर इसे अच्छी तरह साफ करें। इसके बाद सुपारी को मौली में बांध दें। मौली से बंधी सुपारी को चांदी, ताम्बा या अन्य किसी धातु से बने बर्तन में रखें। इसके बाद गंधाक्षत अर्पण करें और भर्भुवा स्वाह श्री गणपतय, इहागच्छा, इहा तिस्ठ, मम पूजं, गृहा मंत्र का उच्चारण करें और अछत अर्पण कर गणेश जी का ध्यान करें। हाथ आह्वान मुद्रा में हो। फिर से उक्त मंत्र का जाप करें और फिर गणेश जी के आगमन का शुभारंभ करें। इसके बाद लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए मां लक्ष्मी का ध्यान और आह्वाहन करें। आह्वाहन के लिए आगच्छा देव, देवीशी। तेजोमयी महालक्ष्मी माया पूजामं, गृहामं, सूर वंदिते मंत्र का जाप करें। पुष्प, मिठाई, फल आदि अर्पित करें। पंडित मोहन कुमार दत्त मिश्र ने बताया कि मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा के लिए तीन मुहूर्त सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना जाता है। इनमें प्रदोष काल, मध्याह्न काल और महानीषा काल पूजा मुहूर्त है। अमावस्या के दिन किसी भी समय मां की पूजा की जा सकती है। 19 अक्टूबर को रात 11:45 बजे तक अमावस्या तिथि है।

यह है पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त
कुंभ लग्न- दिन में 12 बजकर 37 मिनट से 2 बजकर 9 मिनट तक।
वृष लग्न प्रदोष काल- संध्या 5 बजकर 16 मिनट से 8 बजकर 5 मिनट तक।
सिंह लग्न- रात्रि 11 बजकर 44 मिनट से 1 बजकर 58 मिनट तक।

राशि के अनुसार करेंगे पूजा तो मिलेगा विशेष लाभ

मेष- लाल रंग के कपड़े पहनकर लाल चंदन की माला से पूजा अर्चना करें। वृष- सफेद रंग का वस्त्र पहनकर सफेद चंदन से मां लक्ष्मी की जाप करें। मिथुन- हरे रंग का वस्त्र पहनकर स्वास्तिका चिन्ह बनाकर अखंड दीप के साथ हरे रंग की प्रतिमा को स्थापित कर पूजा करें। कर्क- क्रीम रंग के कपड़े पहन चांदी के गणेश और लक्ष्मी की अराधना करें। सिंह: गुलाबी रंग के कपड़े पहनकर सिंह लग्न में लाल रंग के गणेश व लक्ष्मी की अराधना करें। कन्या- हरे रंग के कपड़े पहनकर हरे रंग की प्रतिमा की पूजा करे। तुला- सफेद कपड़े पहनकर चांदी की मूर्ति को चांदी पत्तर में रखकर वैजयंती माला से मां लक्ष्मी के मंत्रों का उच्चारण कर भोग लगाये। वृश्चिक- सिंदूरी रंग के कपड़े पहनकर लाल रंग की प्रतिमा को कमल गटटे की माला से पूजा करें। अनार और छेना की मिठाई का भोग लगायें। धनु- पीले रंग के कपड़े पहनकर पीले रंग की प्रतिमा की मिठाईयों के साथ पंचामृत के साथ अराधना करें। मकर- नीले रंग के कपड़े पहनकर पूजा करें। काली हल्दी का उपयोग करते हुये मां को अर्पित करें। कुंभ- स्थिर लग्न में कुंभ राशि श्रीयंत्र की पूजा करें। सूखे मेवे, खुशबुदार तेल, नील कमल अर्पित कर मां की अराधना करें। मीन- नारंगी रंग के वस्त्र पहनकर कुबेर की अराधना करें।

