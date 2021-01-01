पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवायद:कॉमर्शियल एरिया से डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन शुरू

बिहारशरीफ40 मिनट पहले
डोर टू डोर कचरा उठाव वाहन को हरी झंडी दिखाकार रवाना करती महापौर। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था दुरूस्त होगी, दिन में दो बार दुकानों से लिया जाएगा कचरा

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त करने के लिए डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन की व्यवस्था को मजबूत किया जा रहा है। पहले चरण में कॉमर्शियल एरिया से इस अभियान की शुरूआत की गई है। सोहसराय इलाके में शुक्रवार को महापौर वीणा कुमारी एवं नगर आयुक्त अंशुल अग्रवाल ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर अभियान की शुरूआत की। इस मौके पर महापौर ने कहा कि शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को मजबूत करना निगम की पहली प्राथमिकता है। साथ ही इस बार स्वाच्छता सर्वेक्षण में भी बिहारशरीफ नगर निगम को बेहतर रैकिंग दिलाना है। इसके लिए नगर निगम के साथ-साथ आम लोगों की भुमिका भी अहम होगी। जब तक सफाई के प्रति आम जनता जागरूक नहीं होगी तब तक स्वच्छ और स्वस्थ्य शहर की कल्पना नही की जा सकती है।
दो बार होगा कचरा कलेक्शन
नगर आयुक्त अंशुल अग्रवाल ने बताया कि कचरा प्रबंधन शहर की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। इसके लिए आम लोगों की सहभागिता भी जरूरी है। डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन को मजबूत करना है।
कारोबारी करेंगे सहयोग
इसके लिए सोहसराय कॉमर्शियल एरिया से इस अभियान की शुरूआत की गई है। व्यवसायियों में भी इस अभियान के प्रति उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। सहयोग करने का भी आश्वासन दिया है। दुकानों में ज्यादा कचरा संग्रह न हो इसके लिए दिन में दो बार टीपर को भेजा जाएगा। चिन्हित स्थान पर टीपर को लगा दिया जाएगा और सभी लोग वहां कचरा डालेंगे। इस अभियान से कचरा प्रबंधन में काफी सहयोग मिलेगा। इस मौके पर उपनगर आयुक्त जयेश कुमार, सिटी मैनेजर राजीव कुमार, सफाई निरीक्षण परमानंद प्रसाद आदि उपस्थित थे।

