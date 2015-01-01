पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसूली अभियान:आज से गुल की जाएगी बकायेदारों की बिजली

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना काल में राजस्व संकट से जूझ रहे विद्युत विभाग एक बार फिर से शुरू कर रहा कार्रवाई

कोरोना काल में राजस्व संकट से जूझ रहे विद्युत विभाग वसूली अभियान को एक बार फिर से शुरू करने की तैयारी में है। साउथ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी लि. के निर्देश पर जिले के प्रत्येक डिविजन में सोमवार से बड़े पैमाने पर बिजली बिल बकायेदारों के घरों की बिजली गुल करने का अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए जरूरी दिशा निर्देशों के साथ बकायेदारों की सूची अवर अभियंताओं को सौंप दी गई है। साथ ही पूरे अभियान की निगरानी के लिए संबंधित एरिया के सहायक विद्युत अभियंता को भी लगाया गया है। जो प्रतिदिन प्रगति रिपोर्ट उच्च अधिकारियों को सौंपेंगे।

इन बकायेदारों की गुल होगी बत्ती
बता दें कि पूर्व में ही संबंधित एरिया के जेई अपने अपने क्षेत्र के बड़े बकायेदारों की सूची को अंतिम रूप दे चुके हैं। इसी सूची के आधार पर घरेलू के साथ वाणिज्यिक और औद्योगिक उपभोक्ताओं के घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों की बिजली काटने का निर्णय लिया गया है। वैसे घरेलू उपभोक्ता जिनके यहां बकाए की राशि 10000 रुपए या उससे अधिक है, उनके घरों की बिजली गुल कर दी जाएगी। इसी तरह 25000 या इससे ऊपर के बकाया रखने वाले गैर घरेलू उपभोक्ता एवं औद्योगिक उपभोक्ताओं के प्रतिष्ठानों की भी बिजली गुल कर दी जाएगी। विभागीय अधिकारियों के अनुसार समय पर राजस्व नहीं मिलने से परेशानी हो रही है।

15 हजार उपभोक्ता रडार पर
जिले में करीब 15000 ऐसे बकायेदार उपभोक्ता है जिनके घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों की बिजली गुल करने की तैयारी की गई है। इन उपभोक्ताओं पर करीब 12 से 15 करोड़ रुपए बकाया है। विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता तेज प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि जिले के उपभोक्ताओं से बिल जमा करने की बार-बार अपील की जा रही है लेकिन वे बिल जमा नहीं कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस माह अधिक छुट्टी होने के कारण भी रेवेन्यू की काफी कम वसूली हुई है।

श्री सिंह ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को बकायेदार उपभोक्ताओं के लाइन विच्छेदन की कार्यवाही एटी एंड सी लॉस को कम करने एवं बकाया राजस्व वसूली पर प्रभावी कार्ययोजना बनाकर लक्ष्य को हासिल करने को कहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि कई ऐसे सरकारी विभाग भी हैं जिस पर बकाया लाखों में पहुंच चुका है।

