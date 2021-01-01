पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महत्वपूर्ण एजेंडों पर चर्चा:कवायद : पुलपर से बाबा मणिराम अखाड़ा तक सड़क का किया जाएगा कालीकरण

बिहारशरीफ
सशक्त स्थाई समिति की बैठक में शामिल महापौर व सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
सशक्त स्थाई समिति की बैठक में शामिल महापौर व सदस्य।
  • कारगिल पार्क के आसपास से हटेगा अतिक्रमण, बैठक में लिए कई निर्णय
  • नगर निगम की सशक्त स्थायी समिति की बैठक में कई महत्पूर्ण एजेंडों पर सहमति

सशक्त स्थायी समिति की सोमवार को महापौर वीणा कुमारी की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में शहर की साफ-सफाई से लेकर कई महत्वपूर्ण एजेंडों पर चर्चा हुई। पुलपर चौराहा से मणिराम अखाड़ा होते हुए बड़ी दरगाह चौराहा तक की जर्जर सड़क का कालीकरण, अस्पताल चौराहा पर शहीद हरदेव की आदमकद प्रतिमा स्थापित करने, कारगिल पार्क के आसपास के एरिया को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने सहित कई विषयों पर सशक्त स्थायी समिति के सदस्यों ने सहमति दी। बैठक में सबसे पहले अनुबंध कर्मी और पुर्ननियोजित कर्मियों की सेवा अवधि में विस्तार पर चर्चा हुई। जिस पर नगर आयुक्त ने कहा कि कर्मियों के काम की समीक्षा के आधार पर इस पर निर्णय लिया जायेगा। महापौर वीणा कुमारी ने सफाई, पेयजल आपूर्ति और प्रकाश व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कि हर घर नल जल योजना के तहत लगाये जा रहे नल और पाइप की गुणवत्ता की शिकायत आ रही है। इसकी जांच कर सुधार लाने का निर्देश बुडको के अधिकारियों को दिया गया है।

अतिक्रमण हटाने का प्रस्ताव
सशक्त स्थायी समिति के सदस्य रंजय कुमार वर्मा द्वारा कई बार कारगिल पार्क के समीप के एरिया को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराते हुए पार्क को डेवलप करने के सुझाव दिये गये थे। इस बार बैठक के एजेंडा में इसे शामिल कर अमल करने की सहमति बनी है। नगर आयुक्त अंशुल अग्रवाल ने कहा कि अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए विशेष टीम का गठन किया जायेगा। साथ ही पार्क को भी डेवलप किया जायेगा। खुले में मीट बेचने वाले दुकानों को भी व्यवस्थित किया जायेगा। जिनके पास व्यवस्था होगी उन्हीं को दुकान खोलने की अनुमति दी जायेगी।

स्मार्ट सिटी को मुंह चिढ़ा रहा सड़क
समिति के एक अन्य सदस्य नारायण यादव ने पुलपर चौराहा से लेकर मणि राम अखाड़ा होते हुए बड़ी दरगाह चौराहा तक की सड़क की जर्जर स्थिति पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि यह स्मार्ट सिटी को मुंह चिढ़ा रहा है। छठ जैसे पर्व में भी हजारों लोग इसी जर्जर रास्ते से होकर मणिराम अखाड़ा घाट जाते हैं। उन्होंने इसकी मरम्मत कराते हुए कालीकरण पर जोर दिया। सभी सदस्यों ने इस पर सहमति दी। नगर आयुक्त ने कहा कि बोर्ड में प्रस्ताव रखा जायेगा। बोर्ड की सहमति से इसकी योजना बनेगी।

तालाब व पोखर के जीर्णोद्धार पर सहमति : जल जीवन हरियाली के तहत शहरी क्षेत्र के तालाब और कुआं के जीर्णोद्धार पर चर्चा हुई। सदस्य दिलीप कुमार ने कहा कि कुछ महत्वपूर्ण तालाब को इसमें शामिल करने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने वार्ड संख्या 21 में बस स्टैँड तालाब और 28 में एनसीसी ऑफिस के समीप तालाब के नाम भी बताये।
जल्द शुरू होगा प्रतिमा लगाने का काम : अस्पताल चौराहा पर जल्द ही शहीद हरदेव की आदमकद प्रतिमा लगाने का काम शुरू होगा। समिति के सदस्यों ने इस पर सहमति दे दी है। इंजीनियर की देखरेख में गोलंबर के अंदर के पुराने स्ट्रैक्चर को तोड़कर नया लुक दिया जायेगा। बैठक में उप महापौर शर्मिली परवीण, नगर आयुक्त अंशुल अग्रवाल, सदस्य प्रदुमन कुमार, उप महापौर जयेश कुमार, विनोद रजक, राजस्व पदाधिकारी शैलेन्द्र कुमार, सफाई निरीक्षक परमानंद प्रसाद, कार्यपालक सहायक अमरेश राज आदि उपस्थित थे।

