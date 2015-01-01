पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इसलामपुर विधानसभा:आखिरकार वापस ले ही ली पिता की विरासत

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
महागठबंधन की ओर से एकलौती जीत दर्ज करने वाले राजद के इसलामपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी राकेश कुमार रौशन ने इस्लामपुर बाजार में मां दुर्गा मंडप में पूजा अर्चना की। ये लंबे समय से अपने पिता की राजनीतिक विरासत को वापस लेने के लिए राजनीतिक संघर्ष कर रहे थे।

प्रखंड के नवाबगंज निवासी स्व. कृष्णबल्लभ प्रसाद सिंह के पुत्र राकेश कुमार रौशन इस बार अपने पिता की विरासत वापस लेने में सफल रहे। इनके पिता पूर्व में तीन बार भाकपा से क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं। वर्ष 2001 में उनकी मृत्यु हो गयी थी। इसके बाद इन्होंने पार्टी की कमान संभाली। हालांकि बाद में बिहार में यह पार्टी हाशिये पर चली गयी। वर्ष 2013 में राजद सुप्रीमो से मुलाकात कर पार्टी में शामिल होकर कार्य शुरू किया। इस बार राजद ने इन्हें उम्मीदवार बनाया और ये जीतने में सफल हुए।

दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि जनता ने विश्वास किया है तो उनके विश्वास को कायम रखेंगे। जितना बन पड़ेगा उतना काम करेंगे। इसलामपुर को अनुमंडल बनाने सहित क्षेत्र की वैसी समस्याएं जिसे सत्ता पक्ष के विधायक होने के बावजूद पूर्व के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने जो नहीं किया है उसे दूर करेंगे। विधानसभा में जनता की आवाज बनेंगे। बता दें कि राजनीति में इन्होंने लंबा समय बिताया है। 1987 में भाकपा के सदस्य बने थे। उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली में एमए तक की पढ़ाई की है। पिता जन नेता थे।

