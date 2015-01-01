पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हार का बदला:पहली बार विधायक बने हैं, पर अनुभव कम नहीं

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जदयू के कौशल किशोर ने अपने पिता सत्यदेव आर्य की हार का बदला ले लिया

राजगीर विधानसभा क्षेत्र सुरक्षित से पहली बार कौशल किशोर ने जदयू प्रत्याशी के रूप में जीत दर्ज की है। उन्होंने जदयू के ही बागी को हराकर अपने पिता सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य की हार का बदला लिया है। पिछले 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में आठ बार विधायक रहे उनके पिता को रवि ज्योति ने हराया था। मौजूदा समय में इनके पिता हरियाणा के राज्यपाल हैं।

माता सरस्वती देवी गृहिणी हैं। ये तीन भाई और दो बहन हैं। बड़े भाई प्रकाश रंजन का पेट्रोल पंप है। दूसरे भाई ये खुद हैं। छोटा भाई कुणाल किशोर कृषि विभाग में एसडीओ पद पर कार्यरत हैं। दो बहनें सुनंदा प्रभा और कंचल माला है। इन्होंने पटना में ही पढ़ाई लिखाई की है। स्नातक तक एलएलबी किया है। पटना में रहकर वकालत और सामाजिक कार्य कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि भले ही पहली बार विधानसभा जाने का अवसर मिला है लेकिन राजनीतिक अनुभव की कमी नहीं है। उनके पास पिता की लंबी राजनीतिक विरासत है। राजगीर विधानसभा क्षेत्र का विकास प्राथमिकता है। यह अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्थल है। प्राथमिकता होगी कि क्षेत्र के लोगों को बेहतर से बेहतर बुनियादी सुविधा मिले। साथ ही राज्य सरकार के कार्यक्रमों को पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ क्षेत्र में लागू करायेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें