आक्रोश:26 नवम्बर की हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
चार सूत्री मांगों को लेकर ट्रेड यूनियनों के आगामी 26 नवम्बर को आहूत हड़ताल में स्वास्थ्य कर्मी भी शामिल होंगे। रविवार को बिहारशरीफ में बिहार राज्य चिकित्सा एवं जन स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी संघ के सामान्य परिषद की बैठक हुई।

संघ के उपाध्यक्ष नदीम ने कहा कि ट्रेड यूनियन द्वारा घोषित हड़ताल का अखिल भारतीय राज्य सरकारी कर्मचारी महासंघ एवं बिहार राज्य अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी महासंघ ने समर्थन किया है। जिसे देखते हुए बिहार चिकित्सा एवं जन स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी संघ भी इसमें शामिल होगा।

स्वास्थ्यकर्मियो द्वारा भी धरना प्रदर्शन के माध्यम से जिला पदाधिकारी को मांग पत्र सौंपा जाएगा। संघ के जिला मंत्री संजय कुमार ने कहा कि समान वेतन, पुराना पेंशन, संविदा कर्मी, आउटसोर्स कर्मी की सेवा नियमित करने, आशा, ममता, वैक्सिन कुरियर को मजदूर का दर्जा देते हुए न्यूनतम 21 हजार रुपया प्रति माह मानदेय का भुगतान, बकाया वेतन, मानदेय का अविलंब भुगतान करने सहित अन्य समस्याओं को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शनकर डीएम को मांग पत्र सौंपा जाएगा। बैठक में राजीव रंजन, प्रहलाद शर्मा, रंजीत पासवान, कौशलेन्द्र कुमार, सच्चितानं पांडेय, विद्यावती सिंहा, ज्योत्सना कुमारी, अवन्ति कुमारी, मनोज कुमार, विजय कुमार, जगत नारायण सिंह आदि लोग शामिल थे।

