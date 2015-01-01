पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:द्वापर युग से जुड़ा है औंगारी धाम का इतिहास, पूरे देश से छठ करने आते हैं लोग

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
औंगारी धाम
  • देश मेंे 12 जगहों पर भगवान श्री कृष्ण के पौत्र राजा साम्ब ने सूर्यपीठ की स्थापना की थी, जिसमें से दो नालंदा में

सूर्योपासना के लिए नालंदा का पूरे देश में काफी महत्व है। देश के 12 जगहों पर भगवान श्री कृष्ण के पौत्र राजा साम्ब द्वारा सूर्यपीठ की स्थापना की गयी थी, जिसमें से दो नालंदा में ही है। सिलाव प्रखंड का बड़गांव और एकंगरसराय प्रखंड का औंगारी धाम। दोनों जगहों पर पूरे देश के लोग छठ व्रत करने आते हैं। औंगारी धाम को सूर्यपीठ के रूप में धार्मिक व पौराणिक मान्यता है। यहां का भी इतिहास भगवान श्री कृष्ण के पौत्र राजा साम्ब से जुड़ा है। यही कारण है कि पूरे देश से लोग यहां भी छठ व्रत करने आते हैं। चैत्र और कार्तिक दो मौके पर यहां छठव्रतियों की भीड़ जुटती है। लोग यहां आकर छठ करने की मनौती भी मांगते हैं। जब मन्नत पूरी हो जाती है तब लोग यहां आकर मन्नत पूरा करते हैं। कहा जाता है कि यहां सभी तरह के रोग व्याधि, दुख दूर होते हैं और मनोकामना पूरी होती है। हालांकि कोरोना को लेकर इस बार यहां मेला का आयोजन नही किया गया है।
सूर्य मंदिर है, यहां काले पत्थर की प्रतिमा है
द्वापर युग में इसे अंगारक के रूप में जाना जाता था, जो बदलते-बदलते अपभ्रंश के रूप में औंगारी बोला जाने लगा है। यहां एक काफी पुराना सूर्य मंदिर है। यहां की मूर्तियां काले पत्थर की है। यह प्रखंड मुख्यालय से करीब 4 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर अवस्थित है। एक मान्यता के अनुसार इसे अंगामनाथ मठ के नाम से भी जाना जाता था।

कुष्ठ रोग के श्राप से मुक्ति के लिए साम्ब ने कराया था निर्माण, नारदजी ने दी थी सलाह

बड़गांव की तरह ही यहां का भी इतिहास राजा साम्ब से जुड़ा है। बताया जाता है कि राजा साम्ब की उपेक्षा से नाराज होकर नारद मुनि ने भगवान श्री कृष्ण को तीनों लोकों का समाचार सुनाने के क्रम में इनकी शिकायत श्री कृष्ण से कर दी। कहा कि साम्ब ब्रज में गोपियों के साथ रास रचा रहे हैं। इसके बाद उन्होंने साम्ब को जाकर कहा कि भगवान श्री कृष्ण उन्हें याद कर रहे। साम्ब काफी सुन्दर थे और उनका चेहरा श्रीकृष्ण से काफी मिलता जुलता था। नारद जी ने श्री कृष्ण को भी ब्रज में बुला लिया। प्रचलित कथाओं के अनुसार जब राजा साम्ब ब्रज पहुंचे तो गोपियां उनमें लिपट गयी, जिसे देख वह कुपित हो गये और कुष्ठ रोगी होने का श्राप दे दिया। बाद में जब कृष्ण को सच्चाई पता चला तो उन्होंने नारद जी से हल पूछने की बात कही। नारद जी ने ही भगवान सूर्य की उपासना और 12 सूर्य पीठों की स्थापना की सलाह दी थी।

आम दिनों में भी होती है पूजा : यहां आम दिनों में भी पूजा-अर्चना होती आ रही है। किसी भी दिन यहां पूजा शुभकारी है लेकिन रविवार को पूजा का विशेष महत्व है जो पूर्व पुराण में भी वर्णित है।

5.30 बजे खुलता है पट : सुबह 5.30 बजे सूर्यादय के पूर्व मंदिर का पट खुल जाता है। सूर्यास्त के बाद पट बंद होता है।

मौसम के अनुसार लगता है भोग : यहां मौसम के अनुसार उपलब्ध फल आदि के अलावा पकवान, बताशा का भोग लगता है। लोग विशेष रूप से सुगंधित लाल फूल चढ़ाते हैं।

चढ़ावे पर चल रही व्यवस्था : मंदिर की व्यवस्था चढ़ावे और चंदा से चल रही है। लोग यहां गुप्त दान भी करते हैं। स्थानीय पुजारी इसके अधिकारी होते हैं। मंदिर का खर्च इसी से चलता है। यहां वंशानुकरण के अनुसार पुजारी की व्यवस्था है और प्रत्येक पुजारी के लिए समय निर्धारित है।

मंदिर से जुड़ी है खास मान्यता : इस मंदिर का मुख्य द्वार पश्चिम की ओर है। जबकि पहले पूरब दिशा की ओर था। आम तौर पर पश्चिम की ओर मंदिर का मुख्य द्वार नहीं होता। मंदिर के गर्भगृह में आदमकद प्रतिमा भगवान भास्कर के साथ भगवान विष्णु का भी विराजमान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें