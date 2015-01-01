पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हंगामा:चंडी में बाेलेरो से कुचलकर बच्ची की मौत के बाद लोगों ने रोड जामकर किया हंगामा

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चंडी थाना अंतर्गत एनएच 431 के भासिन बिगहा गांव के समीप बुधवार को बोलेरो से कुचलकर बच्ची की मौत हो गई। घटना में फुफेरा भाई जख्मी हो गया। मौत से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए सड़क जामकर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। मृतका राजेश राम की 7 वर्षीया पुत्री मोना कुमारी है। जख्मी फुफेरे भाई को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया।

हंगामा की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी आ गए। प्रावधान के तहत मुआवजा का आश्वासन दे आक्रोशितों को शांत कराया गया। पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गई। दोनों भाई बहन घर से निकलकर सड़क पार कर रहे थे। उसी दौरान उधर गुजर रही तेज गति की बोलेरो ने दोनों को कुचल दिया। जिससे बच्ची की मौके पर जान चली गई।

गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए जैतीपुर-हरनौत सड़क को जामकर दिया। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर थानाध्यक्ष रितूराज, मुखिया मुणिकांत मनीष, पूर्व मुखिया चंद्रभूषण प्रसाद मौके पर आ गए। ग्रामीणों को प्रावधान के तहत मुआवजा का आश्वासन दे शांत कराया गया। इसके बाद पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गई। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि फरार वाहन की पहचान कर पुलिस केस दर्ज करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें