पहल:घर भेजी जाएगी आयरन फोलिक एसिड की गोली

बिहारशरीफ9 घंटे पहले
  • एनीमिया मुक्त भारत के तहत विद्यालय में नामांकित बच्चों के बीच फोलिक एसिड की गोली दी जानी है
  • जिले के स्कूलों में पहली से 8वीं तक के नामांकित 4 लाख से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स को फायदा होगा
  • 5 से 9 वर्ष के बच्चों को प्रति सप्ताह एक गुलाबी गोली और 10 से 19 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को नीली गोली वितरण

पहली से 8 वीं कक्षा तक तक के बच्चों के घरों में अब आयरन फोलिक एसिड की गोली पहुंचाई जाएगी। अभिभावकों को यह गोली खाद्यान्न वितरण के जरिए मिलेगी। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए बच्चों के लिए घर तक गोली पहुंचाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इससे जिले के स्कूलों में पहली से 8वीं तक के नामांकित 4 लाख से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स को फायदा होगा। इस संबंध में मध्याह्न भोजन योजना को निर्देश दिया गया है। बताया गया है कि जब तक स्कूल बंद हैं, तब तक प्रति बच्चा एक स्ट्रिप (15 गोली का एक पत्ता) तीन महीने के लिए अभिभावकों को दिया जाएगा। साथ ही अभिभावकों को एक्सपायरी तिथि का ध्यान रखने की हिदायत भी दी जाएगी। स्कूल में नामांकित छात्र-छात्राओं के अभिभावकों को खाद्यान्न वितरण के समय ही आयरन की गोली और इसकी संख्या समेत अन्य जानकारी हासिल कर निदेशालय को प्रतिवेदन भेजना होगा। बता दें कि राज्य के स्कूल 15 मार्च से कोरोना संकट के कारण बंद हैं। डीईओ मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण के कारण विद्यालय बंद अवधि में वर्ग एक से आठ तक के नामांकित बच्चों के घर में आयरन फोलिक एसिड गोली की आपूर्ति और सेवन सुनिश्चित कराई जाएगी। सभी प्रखण्ड साधन सेवी को निर्देश दिया गया है कि 10 दिनों के अंदर सितंबर और अक्टूबर माह का बच्चों को आयरन फोलिक एसिड वितरण से संबंधित मासिक प्रविष्टि को एमआईएस में प्रविष्ट कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

कोरोना के कारण स्कूल बंद रहने से नहीं हुआ था वितरण

एनीमिया मुक्त भारत के तहत विद्यालय में नामांकित बच्चों के बीच फोलिक एसिड गोली वितरण करना है। बुधवार को 5 से 9 वर्ष के बच्चों को प्रति सप्ताह एक गुलाबी गोली और 10 से 19 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को नीली गोली वितरण किया जाता है। जो कि स्कूल बंद रहने के कारण नही हो सका। प्रत्येक बच्चे को 15 गोली का एक पता तीन महीने के लिए दिया जाएगा। विद्यालय में एमडीएम चावल वितरण के दौरान या बच्चों के माता-पिता या अभिभावक को आयरन फोलिक एसिड गोली बच्चे की उम्र के मुताबिक दिया जाएगा।

