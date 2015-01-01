पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी परिणाम:महफूज रहा नीतीश का किला

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
नालंदा कॉलेज मतगणना केंद्र पर काउंटिंग हॉल में मतों की गिनती करते मतगणना कर्मी
  • बिहारशरीफ विधायक डाॅ. सुनील कुमार ने राजग के भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में पांचवीं बार जीत दर्ज की।
  • महागठबंधन इस्लामपुर को छोड़ कहीं भी एनडीए के वोट में सेंध लगाने में सफल नहीं रहा, अन्य 6 सीटें हारी
  • एनडीए की ओर से जदयू के नालंदा से प्रत्याशी मंत्री श्रवण कुमार ने 15 हजार 878 वोट से जीत दर्ज की

जदयू अपने पारंपरिक गढ़ नालंदा को बचाने में सफल रहा। पिछली बार जदयू महागठबंधन में शामिल था। इस बार जदयू एनडीए का हिस्सा रहा। महागठबंधन इसलामपुर को छोड़ कहीं भी एनडीए के वोट में सेंध लगाने में सफल नहीं रहा। एनडीए ने मामूली अंतर से महागठबंधन से हिलसा की सीट जीत ली। जबकि, महागठबंधन ने इसलामपुर की सीट एनडीए से जीती। बिहारशरीफ में भी भाजपा ने अपनी सीट को बरकरार रखा। जबकि महागठबंधन ने भाजपा के पारंपरिक वोट बैंक में सेंध लगाने की पूरी कोशिश की थी।
एनडीए 6-1 से जीता
एनडीए की ओर से जदयू के नालंदा से प्रत्याशी मंत्री श्रवण कुमार ने मंगलवार को विधानसभा का सातवां चुनाव जीता। उन्होंने 15 हजार 878 वोट से जनतांत्रिक विकास पार्टी समर्थित कौशलेन्द्र कुमार को हराया। श्रवण कुमार को 65 हजार 646 और कौशलेन्द्र कुमार को 49 हजार 768 वोट मिले। पिछली बार ये लगभग 3 हजार वोट से जीते थे। उस बार यह जिले में दूसरी सबसे कम वोट से जीत थी। उनके मुकाबले इस बार 20 प्रत्याशी थे। इस बार सबसे बड़ी जीत है। महागठबंधन के गूंजन पटेल 17 हजार 156 वोट और लोजपा के रामकेश्वर प्रसाद 10 हजार 913 वोट ही ला सके। बिहारशरीफ विधायक डा. सुनील कुमार ने राजग के भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में पांचवीं बार जीत दर्ज की। पिछली बार भाजपा से सबसे कम 1340 वोट से जीते थे। इस बार 39वें राउंड तक वह 15013 वोट से आगे थे। उन्हें 77539 वोट मिला था। दो बार से लगातार भाजपा से चुनाव जीतते आ रहे हैं। उनके प्रतिद्वंदी महागठंधन के राजद प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार को 39वें राउंड तक 62369 वोट मिला। तीसरे नम्बर पर निर्दलीय आफरीन सुल्ताना को 11294 वोट मिले।

इस्लामपुर पर राजद का कब्जा

इस्लामपुर से महागठबंधन की ओर से राजद प्रत्याशी के रूप में राकेश कुमार रौशन ने 3767 वोट से जीत दर्ज की। इन्होंने जदयू प्रत्याशी विधायक चन्द्रसेन प्रसाद को हराया। राकेश कुमार रौशन को 67 हजार 819 और चन्द्रसेन प्रसाद को 64 हजार 52 वोट आया। पिछली बार चन्द्रसेन 2262 वोट से जीते थे। भाजपा को इन्होंने हराया था। इस बार लोजपा के नरेश प्रसाद सिंह 8570 वोट लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। इस बार चुनाव में 17 प्रत्याशी थे।

राजद विधायक 13 वोट से हारे

हिलसा से जदयू के कृष्ण मुरारी शरण उर्फ प्रेम मुखिया ने राजद के वर्तमान विधायक अत्रि मुनि उर्फ शक्ति सिंह यादव को 13 वोट से हराया। कृष्ण मुरारी को 61 हजार 616 और शक्ति सिंह यादव को 61 हजार 603 वोट आये। यहां लोजपा के कुमार सुमन सिंह उर्फ रंजीत सिंह 17 हजार 435 वोट लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। पिछली बार शक्ति सिंह यादव ने लोजपा की दीपिका को 2676 वोट से हराया था। चुनाव में कुल 19 प्रत्याशी थे।

सोगरा कॉलेज के मतगणना केंद्र पर हंगामा, सीएम के खिलाफ करते रहे नारेबाजी
बिहारशरीफ | सोगरा कॉलेज के मतणना केंद्र पर मंगलवार की शाम जमकर हंगामा हुआ। चुनाव आयोग के साइट पर हिलसा विधायक को 13 वोटों से हार दिखाने के बाद उनके समर्थक भड़क गए और मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर हंगामा करने लगे। समर्थक सीएम के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। दूसरे पक्ष के समर्थक भी तन गए। जिसके बाद स्थिति तनावपूर्ण हो गई। पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स मोर्चा संभाले हैं। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर एसपी निलेश कुमार भी मौके पर आ गए। राजद प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों ने बताया कि माइक से जीत की घोषण के बाद चुनाव आयोग की साइट पर प्रत्याशी को 13 वोटों से पीछे दिखा गया। वहीं, एनडीए प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों ने बताया कि कुल 33 राउंड की मतगणना होनी थी। 31 वें राउंड की घोषणा के बाद राजद प्रत्याशी खुद को विजयी मानने लगे। जबकि 33 वें राउंड में उन्हें 61603 वोट मिले और एनडीए प्रत्याशी कृष्ण मुरारी शरण को 61616 मत। राजद प्रत्याशी के समर्थक नारेबाजी करने लगे।

पत्रकारों के मोबाइल ले जाने पर भड़के एसपी, दी केस करने की धमकी

बिहारशरीफ | सोगरा कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केंद्र पर मंगलवार को करीब आधे घंटे तक तमाशा हुआ। इस दौरान कवरेज को गए पत्रकारों को मैदान में खड़े रहना पड़ा। एसपी निलेश कुमार पत्रकारों के मोबाइल ले जाने पर भड़क गए। वह पूछने लगें कि मोबाइल लेकर परिसर में कैसे आ गए। मीडियाकर्मियों ने बताया कि मतगणना केंद्र के मीडिया कोषांग तक उन्हें मोबाइल ले जाने की अनुमति है। इसके बाद एसपी ड्यूटी पर तैनात अधिकारी और पुलिस कर्मियों गुस्सा उतारने हुए कहा कि वे सभी पर केस कर देंगे।

सोगरा कॉलेज मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर हंगामा करते राजद कार्यकर्ता।
सोगरा कॉलेज मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर हंगामा करते राजद कार्यकर्ता।

पिछला चुनाव 2996 वोट से जीते थे इस बार 15 हजार 873 वोट से जीते

नालंदा विधानसभा से बिहार सरकार के मंत्री श्रवण कुमार ने जनतांत्रिक विकास पार्टी समर्थित कौशलेन्द्र कुमार को 15 हजार 778 वोट से हराया। इस बार यह जिले की बड़ी जीत थी। पिछली बार इन्होंने 2996 वोट से कौशलेन्द्र कुमार को ही हराया था। तब कौशलेन्द्र भाजपा के प्रत्याशी थे। इनके मुकाबले कुल 20 प्रत्याशी थे। इसी प्रकार बिहारशरीफ विधानसभा से भाजपा के विधायक डा. सुनील कुमार 39वें राउंड तक राजद के सुनील कुमार से 15013 वोट से आगे थे।

