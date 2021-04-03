पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:फटे कपड़े में पहुंचे किशोर को जेजेबी जज ने दी रिहाई, कोचिंग का खर्च भी देंगे

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
बिहारशरीफ व्यवहार न्यायालय का फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिहारशरीफ व्यवहार न्यायालय का फाइल फोटो।

किशोर न्याय परिषद के प्रधान दंडाधिकारी मानवेन्द्र मिश्रा ने एक और मानवीय फैसला सुनाते हुए मामूली मारपीट के आरोपी किशोर को न सिर्फ रिहाई का आदेश दिया बल्कि कोचिंग में उसकी पढ़ाई का खर्च भी स्वयं वहन करने की बात कही है। 16 वर्षीय 9वीं कक्षा का छात्र फटे चिटे कप़ड़े और स्कूल बैग के साथ जेजेबी में पहुंचा था। प्रधान दंडाधिकारी श्री मिश्रा ने उससे मुकदमे कार्य घर की आर्थिक स्थिति आदि की जानकारी ली। उसने बताया कि वह 9वीं का छात्र है और माता-पिता मजदूरी करते हैं। पढ़ाई का खर्च चलाने के लिए वह गांव के ही मुख्य सड़क पर शाम के समय अंडा बेचता है। उसने बताया कि परिवार के साथ झगड़े में वह शामिल नहीं था। दोनों पक्ष में मामूली बात को लेकर गोली गलौज व मारपीट हुई थी। जिसमें उसके भाई को गंभीर चोट लगी थी। 29 फरवरी 2020 को घटी इस घटना में दोनों पक्षों द्वारा प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी गयी थी और किशोर को भी आरोपी बना दिया गया था। उसने बताया कि कोरोना काल में उसकी पढ़ाई प्रभावित हुई है। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए कोई इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गजट नहीं है। आर्थिक स्थिति खराब रहने के कारण कोचिंग भी नही कर पा रहा है। पढ़ाई के प्रति उसकी रुचि को देखते हुए प्रधान दंडाधिकारी मानवेन्द्र मिश्रा ने उसके खिलाफ लंबित मुकदमे को बंद करते हुए उसके अभिभावक को उचित देखभाल और बड़ों के बीच होने वाले विवादों से दूर रखने का आदेश दिया।

मामले की खास बातें
किशोर न्याय परिषद के प्रधान दंडाधिकारी मानवेन्द्र मिश्रा ने एक और मानवीय फैसला सुनाया, लंबित मुकदमे को बंद किया
किशोर नौवीं का छात्र है और उसके माता-पिता मजदूरी करते हैं
दो परिवारों के बीच मारपीट के बाद प्राथमिकी में किशोर को भी आरोपी बना दिया गया था
जिला बाल संरक्षण इकाई को उन्होंने उक्त किशोर की पश्चातवर्ती देखभाल की योजना तैयार करने का आदेश दिया है
अंग्रेजी और साइंस की पढ़ाई के लिए किशोर ने दो अच्छे कोचिंग संस्थानों के नाम बताए इसका खर्च प्रधान दंडाधिकारी स्वयं वहन करेंगे
दोनों कोचिंग संचालकों को उक्त किशोर की पहचान गुप्त रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है ताकि यह न लगे कि वह दया का पात्र है।

देखभाल की योजना
जिला बाल संरक्षण इकाई को उन्होंने उक्त किशोर के पश्चातवर्ती देखभाल की योजना तैयार करने का आदेश दिया है। ताकि उसकी मौलिक आवश्यकताओं को पूरा किया जा सके। किशोर ने अभाव के कारण सही तरीके से पढ़ाई नहीं कर पाने की बात कही थी। उसने अंग्रेजी और साइंस के लिए दो अच्छे कोचिंग में पढ़ाई करने की इच्छा भी जतायी थी। जिस पर श्री मिश्रा ने दोनों कोचिंग संचालक को कोचिंग संस्थान में पढ़ाने का आदेश दिया है। कोचिंग शुल्क का भुगतान प्रधान दंडाधिकारी श्री मिश्रा स्वयं वहन करेंगे।

गुप्त रहेगी पहचान
दोनों कोचिंग संचालकों को उक्त किशोर की पहचान पूरी तरह गुप्त रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। ताकि क्लास के किसी अन्य बच्चे को यह महसूस नहीं हो कि उक्त किशोर दया का पात्र है। किशोर ने 10 वीं की परीक्षा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन भी कराया है।

क्या है मामला : बीते वर्ष 29 फरवरी को कुछ लोग किशोर के भाई के साथ मारपीट कर रहे थे। वह अपने माता पिता के साथ झगड़ा छुड़ाने गया था। इसी बीच दोनों पक्ष में मारपीट हो गई थी। किशोर पर भी मारपीट और गाली गलौज का आरोप लगा था। हालांकि किशोर के पिता द्वारा भी इस मामले में काउंटर केस किया गया था।
जज की टिप्पणी : किशोर पर सामान्य प्रकृति के अपराध का आरोप है। किशोर पढ़ने में मेहनती और मेधावी प्रतीत होता है। सामान्य प्रकृति के अपराध में बार बार न्यायालय आने जाने से उसकी पढ़ाई प्रभावित होती है। जिससे उसके मन मस्तिष्क पर नकारात्मक असर पड़ने से इनकार नही किया जा सकता। किशोर के सर्वोत्तम हित को देखते हुए वाद में जांच कार्यवाही चलाना न्यायोचित प्रतीत नहीं होता है। किशोर के विरुद्ध जांच प्रक्रिया बंद की जाती है।

