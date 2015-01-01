पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नए साल की सौगात:जल्द दिखेगा श्रम कल्याण मैदान-चिल्ड्रेन पार्क का नया लुक

बिहारशरीफ9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रम कल्याण मैदान में जीर्णोद्धार कार्य का निरीक्षण करते नगर आयुक्त।
  • नगर आयुक्त ने निरीक्षण कर दिए काम में तेजी का निर्देश, हरहाल में समय से पहले करें काम को पूरा
  • लापरवाही नहीं बरतने और तेजी से काम करने की हिदायत

स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत नए साल में शहरवासियों को श्रम कल्याण मैदान और चिल्ड्रन पार्क का बदला हुआ लुक सौगात हो सकता है। स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा नए साल में शहरवासियों काे सौगात के रूप में देने के लिए कुछ योजनाओं को तेजी से पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। जिसमें ये दोनों भी शामिल है। शुक्रवार को नगर आयुक्त अंशुल अग्रवाल ने श्रम कल्याण मैदान और चिल्ड्रेन पार्क के चल रहे जीर्णोद्धार कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान संवेदक को काम में किसी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं बरतने और तेजी से काम करने की हिदायत दी। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरे मैदान में कहीं भी जल जमाव की स्थिति नहीं होनी चाहिए। जो भी काम पूरा हो उसका अनिवार्य रूप से एक बार ट्रायल कर लेने को कहा गया ताकि बाद में किसी प्रकार की समस्या न हो। मुख्य द्वारा का काम भी शीघ्र पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है।

नए साल में हो जाएगा तैयार
नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत बड़ी योजनाओं के साथ-साथ छोटे-छोटे कार्यों को धरातल पर उतरने की कोशिश की जा रही है । ताकि नए साल पर शहरवासियों को स्मार्ट सिटी की ओर से कुछ सौगात के रूप में दिया जा सके। श्रम कल्याण मैदान में चल रहे जीर्णोद्धार का काम दिसम्बर के अंत तक पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। मेन गेट बदलने के साथ-साथ चाहरदिवारी की मरम्मती व ड्रेनेज का काम लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है। मुख्य द्वारा पर जल्द से जल्द ग्रेनाइट लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

चिल्ड्रेन पार्क में पेंटिंग की चल रही तैयारी : उन्होंने बताया कि नए साल में सौगात के रूप में देने के लिए श्रम कल्याण मैदान में चिल्ड्रेन व योगा पार्क बनकर तैयार है। बच्चों के एजुकेशन से संबंधित पेंटिंग बनाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। ताकि यहां घुमने के लिए लिए आने वाले बच्चे पार्क का आनंद लेने के साथ-साथ शैक्षणिक जानकारी भी लेकर जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें