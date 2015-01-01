पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़गांव छठ महोत्सव:मागधी परंपरा है छठ, सैन्य परंपरा से भी गहरा संबंध

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
सूर्य मंदिर में कष्टि पूजा करने जाती छठ व्रती।
  • “छठ एवं मगध” विषय पर ऑनलाइन व्याख्यान, मगध में है सूर्य मंदिरों की विराट परंपरा

कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर इस वर्ष दो दिवसीय “बड़गांव छठ महोत्सव” का गुरुवार को वर्चुअली शुभारंभ किया गया। महोत्सव के पहले दिन “छठ एवं मगध” विषय पर ऑनलाइन व्याख्यान का आयोजन हुआ। जिसमें भारतीय संग्रहालय संघ के सचिव व प्रसिद्ध विरासत विज्ञानी डॉ. आनंद वर्द्धन, विश्व मगही परिषद के सचिव डॉ. बिपिन कुमार ने छठ की महत्ता पर प्रकाश डाला। अध्यक्षता वरिष्ठ साहित्यकार उमेश प्रसाद उमेश और संचालन संजीव कुमार मुकेश ने किया। आयोजक सूर्यनारायण जागृति मंच के संयोजक अखिलेश कुमार एवं सहसंयोजक पंकज कुमार,महामंत्री एवं विस्तारक संजय सिंह एवं कृष्णकांत कश्यप ने कहा कि बड़गांव की महिमा का प्रसार-प्रचार होगा।

प्रकृति की देवोपासना
अपने व्याख्यान के दौरान सुप्रसिद्ध विरासत विज्ञानी एवं कला इतिहासकार और भारतीय संग्रहालय संघ के सचिव डाॅ. आनन्द वर्द्धन ने कहा कि छठ पूजा मागधी परंपरा है। यह वैदिक अवधारणा पर आधारित है। इसका स्वरुप प्रकृति देवोपासना का है। जिसे अभिजनन शक्ति की उपासना माना जाता है। मगध का यह लोक पर्व है जिसका इतिहास अत्यंत प्राचीन है। मौर्य सिक्कों पर सूर्य का अंकन इसकी प्राचीनता का प्रमाण है। बोधगया से भारत की प्रथम मूर्ति द्वितीय इश्वी पूर्व की मिली है। मगध में सूर्य मंदिरों की विराट परंपरा थी। देव औरंगाबाद का मंदिर इसमें सबसे विराट है। यह मंदिर एकसौरिय भूमिहार ब्राह्मणों जो सूर्योपासक थे उन्हे राजा भैरवेन्द्र से प्राप्त हुआ था।

बौद्धों ने भी सूर्य पूजा की अवधारणा को अपनाया
नालंदा का संबन्ध भी सूर्य पूजा से है । विहार ग्राम जिसे बड़गांव कहते हैं इसका प्रधान केन्द्र था। पंडारक, अंगारक, अपसढ़, हःडिया, उलार आदि सूर्य पूजा के महत्वपूर्ण केन्द्र हैं। मगध में बौद्धों ने भी सूर्य पूजा की अवधारणा को अपनाया। मगध परंपरा में आर्यभट्ट और मयूरभट्ट को सूर्योपासक बताया गया है। मयूरभट्ट के वंशज मऊआर बाभनों जिन्हे सोनभदरिया कहा जाता है में छठ की विराट परंपरा है। मगध की सैन्य परंपरा से छठ पूजा का गहरा संबंध है। अंग्रेज यात्रियों ने मगध के सूर्य पूजा परंपरा का उल्लेख किया है। इसमें बुकानन का आलेख महत्वपूर्ण है। बिपिन कुमार,नवलेश कुमार,सुजीत कुमार सहित कई सूर्य सेवक मौजूद थे।

