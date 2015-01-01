पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मनसा मेला हुआ स्थगित

कोरोना संक्रमण की संभावना को देखते हुए एसडीओ के निर्देश पर मां मनसा मेला समिति द्वारा मेले को स्थागित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। मेला समिति के संयोजक अमित भूषण उर्फ डब्लू सिंह ने बताया कि इस वर्ष अगहन महीने के पंचमी 5 दिसम्बर को प्रखंड के पिलीछ गांव में मां मनसा मेला का आयोजन होना था। स्थानीय प्रशासन ने समिति को इस संकट से बचने के लिए विचार करने का निर्देश दिया था। निर्देश का पालन करते हुए समिति ने इस वर्ष मेला एवं मेले में पड़ने वाले बली से लेकर पूजन तक पर रोक लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने श्रद्धालुओं से इस वर्ष मेले में नहीं आने की अपील की है।

