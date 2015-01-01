पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:प्रगतिशील मगही समाज के सदस्यों ने दिया धरना-प्रदर्शन

बिहारशरीफ35 मिनट पहले
प्रगतिशील मगही समाज द्वारा मंगलवार को शहर के अस्पताल चौराहे पर धरना दिया गया। इस मौके पर संघ के जिला सचिव देवेन्द्र कुमार ने कहा कि देश की 70 प्रतिशत आबादी खेती किसानी से जुड़ी है। इन्हीं के खून पसीने से देश के लोगों का जीवन बसर होता है। बड़े उद्योगपति इनके कच्चे माल पर उद्योग खोलकर मालामाल हो रहे हैं।

किसान समुदाय के लिए सरकार द्वारा अभी तक कोई ठोस योजना नहीं बनायी गयी है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान के उत्पाद पर सरकार समर्थन मूल्य तय करती है जो नाइंसाफी है। विडम्बना है कि देश के किसान के उत्पाद का मूल्य खुद किसान नहीं बल्कि ग्राहक तय करते हैं। धरना के माध्यम से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य नहीं कृषि को पूर्ण उद्योग का दर्जा देने, कृषि उत्पाद को किसी भी स्थिति में कच्चे रूप में उत्पादित क्षेत्र से बाहर नहीं जाने देने तथा उस पर आधारित उद्योग सहभागिता के आधार पर स्थानीय लोगों के हाथों में देने की मांग की गयी।

इस मौके पर दिलीप कुमार वर्मा, विजय कुमार, व्रजनंदन प्रसाद, वृजनंदन यादव, उमेश कुमार चक्रवर्ती, देवेन्द्र कुमार, लक्ष्मी चंद आर्य, सत्येन्द्र प्रसाद, राजेश कुमार, वीरेन्द्र कुमार कष्णकांत वर्मा, अलखनंदन प्रसाद, अरविंद प्रसाद, धर्मवीर प्रसाद, मदन प्रसाद, कमलेश प्रसाद, पप्पू कुमार, मदन प्रसाद, धनंजय कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

