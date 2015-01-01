पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्राथमिकता:सातवीं बार विजयी हुए मंत्री श्रवण कुमार ने कहा- सात निश्चय योजना और रोजगार प्राथमिकता

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लगातार सातवीं बार विजयी हुए मंत्री श्रवण कुमार ने मघड़ा के मां शीतला मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। सुबह में क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में न्याय के साथ विकास मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की सोच है। इसे जारी रखा जायेगा। आने वाले दिनों में अपने क्षेत्र में सात निश्चय योजनाओं को पूरा करने के साथ-साथ युवाओं को रोजगार भी उपलब्ध कराया जायेगा। बिना किसी भेदभाव के लोगों तक सरकार की योजनाएं पहुंचेगी। भय, भ्रष्टाचार के विरूद्ध सख्ती होगी। प्राथमिकता होगी कि क्षेत्र के लोगों को बेहतर से बेहतर बुनियादी सुविधा मिले।

उतार-चढ़ाव : अंतिम राउंड तक थमी रही लोगों की सांसें

हिलसा के राजद विधायक अत्रि मुनी उर्फ शक्ति सिंह यादव को महज 12 वोट से जदयू के नये चेहरे कृष्ण मुरारी शरण ने मात दे दी। पिछली बार लोजपा की दीपिका कुमारी को 2676 वोट से हराकर ये विधायक बने थे। यहां इनकी राह में लोजपा बाधा बनी। लोजपा के कुमार सुमन सिंह ने 17 हजार 471 वोट झटक लिये।

जीत : नालंदा में निर्दलीय की चुनौती पड़ रही थी भारी

नालंदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू के प्रत्याशी मंत्री श्रवण कुमार को निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ने कड़ी चुनौती दी। हालांकि यहां महागठबंधन के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गुंजन पटेल ने 17 हजार 293 वोट लाये। जबकि जनतांत्रिक विकास पार्टी समर्थित निर्दलीय कौशलेन्द्र कुमार ने 49 हजार 989 वोट लाकर जदयू को कड़ी चुनौती दी। मंत्री 16 हजार 77 वोट से जीते।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें