कल्याणबीघा लाइव:मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के गांव में बना आदर्श मतदान केंद्र, वोटरों में दिखा उत्साह, सेल्फी प्वाइंट भी बना था, कार्यकर्ता भी रहे सक्रिय

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रवेश द्वार को बैलून से सजाया गया, फर्श पर कारपेट बिछे थे, मतदाताओं के विश्राम के लिए कुर्सियां लगी थीं

हरनौत विधानसभा स्थित मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के गांव कल्याण बिगहा में मध्य विद्यालय को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया था। प्रवेश द्वार को बैलून से सजाया गया था। फर्श पर कारपेट बिछे थे। इसके अलावा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रख मतदाताओं के विश्राम के लिए कुर्सियां लगी थीं। पुलिस जवान से लेकर कर्मी तक मतदाताओं के साथ काफी शालीनता से पेश आ रहे थे। मतदाताओं को मास्क-ग्लब्स देकर उनके हाथों को सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा था। वोटरों के लिए यहां सेल्फी प्वाइंट था। पारा मिलिट्री की तैनाती में ग्रामीण वोटिंग कर रहे थे। वोटरों में उत्साह था। जदयू कार्यकर्ता भी काफी सक्रिय दिखे।

पकड़ कर बूथ तक ला रहे थे
बूथ संख्या 223 पर कुल 886 वोटर थे। 1:14 तक 331 लोगों ने मतदान कर दिया था। इसी तरह बूथ संख्या 224 पर 83 में 263 लोग ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर चुके थे। हरनौत में वोटिंग का प्रतिशत 50.93 रहा।

उत्साहित दिखें वोटर
कल्याण बिगहा के वोटर खासे उत्साहित थे। लोग परिवार समेत आदर्श बूथ पर आकर अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उन्हें गर्व है कि वे लोग कल्याण बिगहा के वाशिंदे हैं। सीएम के कारण कल्याण बिगहा देश ही नहीं विदेशों में भी फेम हो चुका है। वोटरों ने बताया उनलोगों की प्राथमिकता विकास है। विकास करने वाला प्रत्याशी ही विजयी होगा।

