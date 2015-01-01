पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सफलता:सीसीटीएनएस परियोजना में नालंदा अव्वल, डाटा अपलोड में मिला 99.6 फीसदी अंक

बिहाशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीसीटीएनएस(क्राइम एंड क्रिमिनल ट्रैकिंग नेटवर्क एंड सिस्टम) परियोजना के लागू में नालंदा एसपी निलेश कुमार ने बिहार में पहला स्थान हासिल किसा है। एक से 15 नबंवर तक जिला, इस सिस्टम पर डाटा अपलोड करने में 99.6 फीसदी अंक हासिल किया है। दूसरे स्थान पर भोजपुर व तीसरे स्थान पर अरवल हैं। परियोजना की शुरुआत से ही नालंदा लगातार पहले स्थान पर हैं। डीएम योगेन्द्र सिंह ने एसपी व सीसीटीएनएस प्रभारी एएसपी अजय कुमार समेत नालंदा पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को बधाई दी है। जारी रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि नालंदा के 25 थानों में यह सिस्टम काम कर रहा है। इनमें ऑनलाईन 8591 स्टेशन डायरी, 228 एफआईआर और 202 अन्य पुलिस रिकॉर्ड इंट्री किये गये हैं। रैकिंग की गणना में एफआईआर और स्टेशन डायरी को 90 फीसदी तो आरोप पत्र, लापता व्यक्ति का विवरण, यूडीएस, केस डायरी आदि को 10 फीसदी स्थान मिला है। शुरुआत से ही सूबे में जिला अव्वल एएसपी अजय कुमार ने बताया कि इस परियोजना को नालंदा में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में लिया गया। शुरूआत से ही नालंदा इस मामले में अव्वल रहा है। पुलिस के वरीय अधिकारियों द्वारा उन्हें व एसपी को सम्मानित भी किया गया है। अभी जिले के 25 थानों में यह सिस्टम काम कर रहा है। जल्द ही 7-8 और थानों को इस सिस्टम से जोड़ा जाएगा। जानें सीसीटीएनएस| इस सिस्टम में पुलिस के रिकॉर्ड आनलाईन किये जाते हैं। लोग घर बैठे ही की प्रगति पोर्टल पर देख सकते हैं। इस सिस्टम में सिटीजन पोर्टल बनाया गया है। इसके माध्यम से आमलोग ऑनलाइन शिकायत कर सकते हैं। इन थानों में परियोजना लागू| तेल्हाड़ा, छबीलापुर, गिरियक, बिन्द, दीपनगर, हरनौत, मानपुर, नूरसराय, रहुई, सारे, सरमेरा, वेना, बेन, औंगारी, चंडी, एकंगरसराय, इसलामपुर, खुदागंज, कतरीसराय, नालंदा, सिलाव, अस्थावां, नगरनौसा, परबलपुर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें