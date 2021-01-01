पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क सुरक्षा माह:वाद-विवाद में नालंदा महिला कॉलेज अव्वल

बिहारशरीफएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यातायात नियमों के प्रति युवाओं में जागरुकता को लेकर वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता आयोजित

जिले के कालेज और स्कूलों के बच्चों को सोमवार को शिक्षा विभाग के सभागार में सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत यातायात नियमों की जानकारी दी गयी। साथ ही 13 विद्यालयों और कालेज के बच्चों के बीच वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गयी। प्रतियोगिता में नालंदा महिला कालेज और नालंदा कालेजिएट स्कूल प्रथम, कन्या उच्च विद्यालय द्वितीय और नेशनल स्कूल के बच्चे तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। संभाग प्रभारी जयंत कुमार आचार्य ने बताया कि यातायात नियमों का पालन कर काफी हद तक दुर्घटना पर काबू पाया जा सकता है। बच्चों सड़क पर चलते समय हमेशा दायें तरफ चलना, रेड लाइट देखकर रुकना, पीली बत्ती पर धीरे-धीरे चलना, हरी बत्ती पर सामान्य तरीके से साइकिल या बाइक चलाना जैसे नियमों का पालन करना चाहिए। वहीं डीईओ मनोज कुमार ने कन्या मध्य विद्यालय में बच्चों को शपथ दिलाते हुए कहा कि वाहन चलाते समय यातायात नियमों का शत प्रतिशत पालन करना चाहिए। उन्होंने बच्चों को प्रेरित करते हुए दूसरों को भी जागरूक करने को कहा। हेलमेट लगाकर बाइक चलाने, तीन सवारी नहीं बैठने, शराब या किसी तरह के नशा का सेवन कर वाहन नहीं चलाने, सीट बेल्ट का प्रयोग करने, सड़क संकेत एवं यातायात नियमों का पालन कर सुरक्षित आवागमन करने सहित कई सावधानियां भी उन्होंने बतायी। इस मौके पर संजय कुमार, डा. अभिनव कुमार, प्रशांत प्रियदर्शी के अलावा विद्यालयों के एचएम, शिक्षक व कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

इन विद्यालय और कॉलेज के बच्चों ने लिया भाग
एस एस बालिका हाई स्कूल,कन्या प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय,नेशनल हाई स्कूल,नालंदा कॉलेजिएट प्लस टू हाई स्कूल,आदर्श प्लस टू विद्यालय,राजकीय प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय राणाबिगहा,बड़ी पहाड़ी प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय,नालंदा कॉलेज,किसान कॉलेज,पटेल कॉलेज,नालंदा महिला कॉलेज,सोगरा कॉलेज,के एस टी कॉलेज।

इन बच्चों की टीम ने लहराया परचम
प्रथम स्थान - नालंदा महिला कॉलेज की सोनी कुमारी,राजनंदनी कुमारी,सुरुचि कुमारी तथा नालंदा कॉलेजिएट विद्यालय के विशाल कुमार,गौरव राय,सुमन,चंद्रकांत कुमार
द्वितीय स्थान- कन्या उच्च विद्यालय के निशा कुमारी,वर्षा कुमारी,सुमान कुमारी,स्मिता कुमारी।
तृतीय स्थान - नेशनल हाई स्कूल शेखाना की आएशा परवीन,ज़ुलेखा नाज़,मो अस्फान अंसारी,इंशा आज़मी

1 फरवरी को होगी पेंटिंग व स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता : राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कई प्रतियोगिताओं का भी आयोजन किया गया है। 1 फरवरी को जिला स्तर पर शहर के नालंदा कॉलेजिएट उवि में चिन्हित 13 विद्यालय और कॉलेजों में पढ़ रहे छात्र एवं छात्राओं के बीच सड़क सुरक्षा संबंधी श्लोगन एवं चित्रकारी प्रतियोगिता एवं 9 फरवरी को क्विज प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया है।
इन शिक्षकों की प्रतिनियुक्ति
प्रशांत प्रियदर्शी,उ म वि डुमरी राजगीर,विश्वमोहन कुमार,उ वि राणाबिगहा,ओम प्रकाश कुमार,म वि रतनपुर,इसलामपुर,रंजन कुमार,उ म वि विशुनपुर,नूरसराय तथा डॉ अभिनव कुमार,उ म वि जुआफर बाजार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser