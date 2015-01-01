पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आम जनता का आभार:एनडीए के विधायक बोले- सुशासन के कार्यक्रम बढ़ायेंगे आगे, राजद विधायक ने कहा-करेंगे काम

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • जीत के बाद पहले दिन किसी विधायक ने पूजा की तो किसी ने समर्थकों के बीच बिताया समय

जिले के सात विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से जीते विधायकों का जीत के बाद बुधवार को पहला दिन था। इस बार तीन नये चेहरे पहली बार विधायक बने हैं। पहला दिन अधिकांश विधायकों ने पूजा-पाठ से शुरूआत की। इसके बाद समर्थकों के बीच रहे। दिन भर बधाई देने वालों का तांता लगा रहा।

कोई क्षेत्र भी गये। पार्टी की नीतियों के अनुरूप ही इनकी विकास को लेकर सोच रही। एनडीए विधायकों ने कहा कि सुशासन के कार्यक्रम को आगे बढ़ायेंगे। वहीं महागठबंधन के एकलौते राजद विधायक बोले कि क्षेत्र के जो भी रुके पड़े विकास कार्य हैं उन्हें गति देंगे।

नगर विधायक ने बाबा मणिराम को किया लंगोट अर्पित, खुशहाली मांगी

बिहाशरीफ विधानसभा सीट से जीत के बाद एनडीए के भाजपा उम्मीदवार विधायक डॉ. सुनील कुमार ने अखाड़ापर पहुंचकर बाबा मणिराम को लंगोट अर्पित कर क्षेत्र की जनता की खुशहाली के लिए प्रार्थना की। विधायक ने बताया कि जनता के विश्वास पर खरा उतर क्षेत्र का विकास करना उनका लक्ष्य है। जनता ने लगातार पांचवी बार उन्हें विधायक बनाकर सेवा का अवसर दिया है।

नागरिक उन्हें जनप्रतिनिधि नहीं अपने परिवार का सदस्य समझते हैं। बिना भेदभाव के वह विकास कार्य करते आए हैं। इस बार भी जनता को शिकायत का मौका नहीं देंगे। शहर की सड़कों पर इन दिनों जाम की समस्या बढ़ गई है। जाम से निजात के लिए वह काम करेंगे। इलाके की कानून व्यवस्था पर उनकी नजर होगी। नाली-गली, सड़क, पेयजल, बिजली समेत अन्य सुविधाओं को दुरुस्त किया जाएगा।

