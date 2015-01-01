पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता हावी:अब समाप्त होने को है बोआई का समय, अबतक महज 80 प्रतिशत ही हो पाया है बीज वितरण, 3 दिन का अल्टीमेटम

बिहारशरीफ9 घंटे पहले
बीज वितरण को लेकर बीएओ व बिक्रेता के साथ बैठक करते डीएओ।
  • देर से बीज उपलब्ध कराये जाने के कारण अब किसान भी बीज लेने में नहीं दिखा रहे रुचि

जिले में रबी फसल की बुआई का समय समाप्त होने को है लेकिन बीज वितरण का काम अभी तक पूरा नहीं हुआ है। देर से बीज उपलब्ध कराए जाने के कारण किसान भी बीज का उठाव नहीं कर रहे हैं। समय पर बीज उपलब्ध नहीं कराए जाने के कारण किसानों को बाजार के भरोसे बीज बुआई करना पड़ा। देर से ही सही बीज उपलब्ध कराए जाने के बाद भी विभाग इसका वितरण कराने में विफल साबित हो रहा है। बुआई का समय समाप्त होने की स्थिति में है इसके बावजूद अभी तक मात्र 80 प्रतिशत बीज का ही वितरण हो पाया है। गेंहू के फसल की बुआई की बात करें तो इसकी बुआई का भी समय समाप्त हो गया है, लेकिन अभी तक मात्र 50 प्रतिशत बीत का ही वितरण हो पाया है। इसी प्रकार मंसूर के बीज का भी उठाव नहीं हो रहा है। मात्र 40 प्रतिशत बीज का ही वितरण हो पाया है। चना के बीज का 100 प्रतिशत वितरण हो चुका है। बीज वितरण में विलंब होने के कारण कुछ बीएओ और दुकानदार से शोकॉज भी किया गया है।

3 दिन का दिया गया अल्टीमेटम
बीज वितरण में हो रही देरी को लेकर डीएओ विभु विद्यार्थी ने सभी बीएओ और बीज विक्रेताओं के साथ बैठक कर 3 दिन के अंदर बीज वितरण का काम पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है। डीएओ ने कहा कि समय समाप्त होने वाला है। लेकिन अभी तक बीज वितरण का काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है। लक्ष्य के अनुरूप चना का वितरण 100 प्रतिशत हो चुका है, लेकिन मंसूर के बीज वितरण की स्थिति खराब है।

बीएओ और दुकानदार को शो-कॉज
बैठक से अनुपस्थित रहने वाले तीन प्रखंड के बीएओ से स्पष्टीकरण की मांग की गई है। इसके अलावा जिन प्रखंडों में लक्ष्य के अनुरूप बीज वितरण का प्रतिशत कम रहा है वहां के बीएओ और विक्रेताओं से शो-कॉज भी किया गया है।

