ऑफर:बाइक की खरीदारी पर ओम हीरो नगद छूट सहित दे रहा कई ऑफर

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दैनिक भास्कर के पूजा उत्सव में शामिल आउटलेट्स ओम हीरो रामचन्द्रपुर बाइक की खरीद पर 2100 रुपये की नगद छूट के साथ-साथ दैनिक भास्कर का लक्की ड्रा कूपन भी दे रहा है जो हजारों का इनाम जीता सकता है। संचालक पवन किशोर ने बताया कि दीपावली, छठ महापर्व जैसे शुभ समय की शुरूआत ग्राहक ओम हिरो के साथ करें। हीरो के ग्लैमर सुपर स्पलेंडर, सभी स्कूटर एवं XTREME 160R, XPULSE200 की खरीद पर 7 हजार तक की छूट पा सकते हैं। साथ ही HF DELUXE, SPLENDOR PLUS, PASSION PRO, SPLENDOR ISMART पर 1100 रुपये की नगद छूट दी जायेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि गाड़ी की फाइनेंस सुविधा मात्र 4 हजार 999 से 11 हजार 999 रुपये है। ग्राहक मात्र 6.99 प्रतिशत ब्याज पर कोई भी नयी बाइक या स्कूटर घर ले जा सकते हैं। एक्सचेंज की भी सुविधा दी जा रही है। ग्राहक कोई भी पुरानी गाड़ी लायें और 1 से 3 हजार रुपये तक की बचत का लाभ उठायें। ऑफर की बौछार के तहत ग्राहक कुछ शर्तों के साथ 3100 से 7 हजार रुपये तक की बचत कर वाहन की खरीददारी कर सकते हैं। यहां सभी मॉडल और कलर में बाइक उपलब्ध है। बीएस-6 मॉडल के साथ लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी जिसमें एक्सेंस एफआई के साथ ग्राहकों को एक्स्ट्रा पावर, एक्स्ट्रा फीचर और एक्स्ट्रा माइलेज मिलता है। साथ ही प्रत्येक गाड़ी और एसेसरिज की खरीद पर दैनिक भास्कर का लक्की ड्रा कूपन भी दिया जायेगा।

