पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नोटिस जारी:परिजनों की गुहार पर जेजेबी ने पुलिस से पूछा-कहां है निभा, धरती खा गयी या आसमान निगल गया

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ढाई साल से गायब है किशोरी, अज्ञात शव की रिश्तेदारों ने की थी पहचान, ढाई साल बाद भी डीएनए जांच नहीं
  • किशोर न्याय परिषद के प्रधान दंडाधिकारी ने 10 फरवरी तक एसपी से जवाब मांगा

करीब ढाई साल से लापता किशोरी के परिजनों की गुहार पर किशोर न्याय परिषद ने पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर जानकारी मांगी है कि गायब हुई किशोरी को धरती को खा गयी या आसमान निगल गया। किशोर न्याय परिषद के प्रधान दंडाधिकारी मानवेन्द्र मिश्रा ने आगामी 10 फरवरी तक पांच बिन्दुओं पर एसपी से जवाब मांगा है। मामला परबलपुर थाना से जुड़ा है। उक्त किशोरी 6 जुलाई 2018 से अभी तक लापता है। हालांकि बाजार समिति परिसर में 19 जुलाई 2018 को एक युवती की सिरकटी लाश मिली थी। पिता व अन्य रिश्तेदारों ने शव को देखकर हाथ पर जले का निशान, हाथ में बंधा लाल काला धागा आदि से पहचान भी की थी।

क्या है मामला: परबलपुर के विनय प्रसाद ने अपनी नाबालिग पुत्री का अपहरण से संबंधित जुलाई 2018 में थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया था। अनुसंधान के दौरान दो अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया। दोनों ने यह स्वीकार किया था कि लड़की के संपर्क में थे। मोबाइल सीडीआर से भी इसकी पुष्टि हुई थी। बावजूद इसके अभी तक इस मामले को पुलिस अंजाम तक नहीं पहुंचा सकी। जेजेबी ने इस पर भी गंभीर टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा है कि उदासीन कच्छप गति से अनुसंधान करने से पुलिस की छवि धूमिल होती दिख रही है।

पहचान के लिए नहीं कराया डीएनए जांच
जेजेबी द्वारा एसपी को लिखे गये पत्र के अनुसार पुलिस ने डीएनए टेस्ट के बाद पहचान सुनिश्चित करने की बात कही थी। किशोरी के परिजन ने भी डीएनए जांच के लिए अपनी सहमति दे दी थी। सूचक ने एक सितम्बर 2018 को न्यायालय में आवेदन दिया था। जिस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए न्यायालय ने 4 सितम्बर 18 को आईओ से जवाब मांगा था कि जिस किशोरी का शव मिला है वह वाद के सूचक की पुत्री निभा कुमारी है या नहीं। डीएनए जांच के लिए सैंपल विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला भेजी गयी है या नहीं लेकिन इस मामले में पुलिस द्वारा केस डायरी में कोई उल्लेख नहीं किया गया है।

इन बिन्दुओं पर देना होगा जवाब
अब तक पुलिस ने किशोरी की बरामदगी के लिए क्या प्रयास किये
बाजार समिति मिले शव के डीएनए जांच की अद्यतन स्थिति क्या है
यदि वह निभा की लाश नहीं थी तो किस युवती की लाश थी। क्या कोई अन्य दावेदार उस लाश के संबंध में पुलिस के आगे आये। क्या पुलिस ने कोई यूडी केस भी दर्ज किया है।
सूचक ने न्यायालय के माध्यम से यह जानना चाहा है कि उसकी गायब हुई पुत्री निभा को धरती खा गयी या आसमान निगल गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser